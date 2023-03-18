2023 Elections Politics

OsunDecides2023: APC, PDP Chieftains React To Ongoing Assembly Poll

The Osun Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Kunle Akande has condemned the crisis which, according to him, characterized the electoral process by some disgruntled elements at Ayoola, Ago- Abodua All Saints, Oje, all in ward 2, in Olorunda Local Government area of Osun State.

Akande made this impression shortly after exercising his civic right in his Ward 2 unit 8, around All Saints’ Cathedral church, Balogun- Agoro, Osogbo.

The serving Osun Parliamentarian called on the security agents to rise to the occasion in accordance with their promise before the poll.

Even though he complained that the intimidation of the group scared prospective voters from the voting center, he still expressed optimism that his party will come out victorious in the election.

However, the House of Representatives member-elect for Olorunda, Osogbo, Orolu, Irepodun Federal Constituency, Hon. Moruf Adewale, popularly known as Gangaria, acknowledged that the process has been peaceful, adding that the stakeholders in the poll such as the electorate and INEC officials are doing their duties according to the dictates of the law.

The Representative-elect remarked during his interaction with the journalists on election duty in his Ward 5 unit 2, Owo-Ope, Osogbo.

The Federal Lawmaker was also confident that victory is sure for the PDP candidate in the State House of Assembly poll, advancing that the trust reposed in the party by the People of Osun State is unshakable.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

