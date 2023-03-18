OsunDecides2023: Assembly Election Turnout Not Impressive

As Osun State joins other states in the country to elect candidates of their choice into the State House of Assembly today, residents of the state have been admonished to come out to vote for the candidate of their choice for the overall development of Osun State.

An electorate at “Ataoja E” Polling Unit in Osogbo Grammar School, Osogbo, Mr Ade Babarinde gave the admonition while speaking with our Correspondent in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Mr Babarinde said he was not impressed with the low turnout of voters this morning at his voting unit.

According to him, the names of electorates were not pasted in his polling units contrary to the usual practice. He however observed that party agents, election observers and security operatives were around to discharge their duties.

Also speaking Alhaja Ilelabayo Mustafa noted that apart from the low turnout of people, the election so far is peaceful and rancour-free.

At Ward 12 Otun Jagun in Osogbo Local Government Area, Mrs Alimat Agboola explained that INEC officials were on duty on time as they also addressed electorates by showing them BVAS and other electoral materials.

Voting started on time and the process has been smooth and orderly so far.

At ward 3, polling units 12 and 13, Osogbo local government area, there was a low turnout of voters.

Also, when our Correspondent visited number 13 Atanka Street, polling unit 004, ward 3, unlike the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, there was no impressive turnout of the electorate.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola had decried the low turnout of voters and the pocket of violence that characterised the election in parts of the State, urging residents to resist the PDP’s antics and troop out en masse to exercise their civic responsibilities.

The former Governor stated these on Saturday while fielding questions from journalists shortly after he and his wife cast their vote, at Unit 10, Ward 1, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the State.

The immediate past Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has enjoined officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to buckle up and prevent anything capable of leading to over-voting in any polling unit of the State.

Oyetola who commended the electoral umpire for its diligence said it was incumbent on the Commission to resist any temptation capable of compromising and marring the standard of the electoral process in the ongoing legislative election in the State.

Also, the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi acknowledged that there was a low turnout of voters when placed side by side with the last Presidential and National Assembly elections which recorded an impressively large turnout of voters.

He made this known today after casting his vote at Enuwa Unit one, Ile-Ife.

Accompanied by relatively few aides and family members, the Osun number two citizen exercised his constitutional franchise at exactly half past ten this morning before the glare of the young and the old natives of Ile Ife where he hails from.

Like this: Like Loading...