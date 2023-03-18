OsunDecides2023: Confusion As Soldiers Apprehends Suspected Voters

No fewer than 100 persons claiming to be eligible voters travelling from Osogbo to the Ede area in Osun State to cast their votes have been apprehended by armed-looking soldiers in Gbongan Osogbo road, the State capital.

Some of the held-down residents were coming from Owode heading to Osogbo just as some were claiming to have been coming from Osogbo to cast their votes at Ede.

Our correspondent gathered that the voters who clearly displayed their voter Identity Cards were refused by the military personnel while in the Toyota bus and others vehicles heading to Ede and Ayetoro respectively.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the voters who identified himself as Pastor James who spoke on behalf of others said they were coming from Osogbo heading to Ede at about 7 am when they were suddenly stopped by armed soldiers.

He explained that they presented their voter’s cards for essay identification but the security men refused to allow them to their voting centre.

He said, “We have been participating in an election for 8 years now. We always travel to our respective areas to vote but we have never experienced this kind of harassment from security agencies.

“This military personnel are too overzealous and it’s for their interest we are voting because their salaries are paid through taxpayers’ money.

One of the soldiers who spoke to our correspondent said that the voters were allegedly stopped at the point in front of the Osun State House of Assembly while travelling to Ede

He said the voters were in different vehicles claiming that they were going to cast their votes at Ede when they know that there was a restriction order during the voting period.

As at the time of filling this report, there was confusion among the security men as they insisted that they must be allowed to go and vote without intimidation or harassment.

