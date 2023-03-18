OsunDecides2023: Let Poll Be Violence Free, Orderly, Deputy Gov Implores electorate

The electorates in Osun State and Nigeria, in general, have been enjoined to peacefully exercise their civic duty while choosing their preferred candidates in today’s houses of assembly and governorship elections.

The Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi made this call after casting his vote at Enuwa Unit one, Ile-Ife.

Accompanied by relatively few aides and family members, the Osun number two citizen exercised his constitutional franchise at exactly half past ten this morning before the glare of the young and the old natives of Ile Ife where he hails from.

The deputy governor, who similarly lauded the electorates for being peaceful and orderly while waiting to cast their votes, attributed their act of civility to the high-level security arrangements put on ground to ensure that those who may want to be a clog in the wheel of the progress of the election are checkmated and brought to book in line with the provision of the law.

The deputy governor said: “People have been conducting themselves peacefully so far in Ile-Ife with the help of security personnel manning all the nooks and crannies of the town.

“I want to tell you that I am immensely impressed and elated with the peaceful atmospheric situation of things in Ile Ife during the ongoing state house of assembly elections.

“The peace and tranquility reign in Ile Ife and Osun state at large under the leadership of Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke should not be allowed to be mortgaged by anybody or group of people under whatever guise.

“In an election of this magnitude, there must be a winner and a loser.

“This is the spirit of sportsmanship which in turn is the hallmark of any democracy,” said the deputy governor while speaking after casting his vote

While confirming some pockets of violence in Ife Central and its environs, the deputy governor quickly allayed the fears of the people of Ile Ife that the situation has been brought under complete control with the prompt arrival of security personnel to the troubled areas in the ancient city.

He, however, acknowledged that there was a low turnout of voters when placed side by side with the last Presidential and National Assembly elections which recorded an impressively large turnout of voters.

