OsunDecides2023: One Shot In Ila As APC Exonerates Self

Armed hoodlums suspected to be political thugs on Saturday shot an electorate at ward 4 in Ila-Orangun, Ila Local Government Area of Osun State.

The victim was shot by the hoodlums while he was about to cast his vote at the polling unit.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects vanished from the scenes immediately after carrying out the dastardly acts.

Though, the victim as of the time of filing this report was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the ancient town.

A competent police officer who confirmed the development said an investigation had commenced to unravel those behind the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Ila Orangun Local Government All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the area not to drag it into the controversy surrounding the shooting of the victim who it said is a PDP member by another PDP thug in Ward 4 of the Local Government Area, earlier today.

In a statement issued by the APC Chairman in the Local government Area, Mr Joseph Adedokun, the party noted that its members only protested the over-voting recorded in one of the polling units in Ward 4 and that while the protest was on, one of the PDP thugs brought out his gun, targeting an APC member but the bullet hit one of the PDP members.

“Clearly, we have no hand in the shooting of any PDP member. They shot themselves by themselves. They wanted to kill one of us, but divine providence saved our members.

“Ask around, they attacked our people in the Oke Ola area from Friday night till the early hours of this morning. They are the ones known for violence. We call on the security operatives to do a thorough investigation and ensure all those connected with the incident are brought to book,” the APC chairman said.

