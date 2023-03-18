2023 Elections News

OsunDecides2023: Unlike Presidential Elections, Heavy Security Witnessed In Osogbo

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

A drive around Osogbo and some other major towns of Osun State revealed the heavy presence of more security operatives than in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held three weeks ago.

Heavily armed security personnel were seen on major road junctions in major towns visited by our correspondent currently in towns to monitor the elections.

From Osogbo to Ikirun to Iragbiji and some other major towns, stop and search by a combined team of security operatives was a major feature.

Private cars and other utility vehicles were being searched thoroughly all in a bid to ensure that the elections goes on peacefully and fairly.

Even security operatives en route to their place of assignment for the election duty were not spared as they were asked to produce evidence of their posting for such duty else they would be sent back home.

A chat with a policeman by the Correspondent revealed that an intelligence report gathered by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Osun command prompted the heavy mobilization of security operatives to checkmate any lapse.

Voters with their PVCs were allowed to alight from their vehicles and pass through the checkpoints after producing evidence but will have to take a walk to their polling units from that point.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

