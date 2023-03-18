2023 Elections News

OsunDecides2023: Voters Commend INEC For Peaceful Conduct Of Poll In Ejigbo

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The electorate in different poling Units across Ejigbo, Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State has commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the March 18 House of Assembly election.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Pa Edward Ogunwale gave a thumb up to INEC officials whom he described as well-groomed and professionally inclined in the business of ensuring a hitch-free election into the Osun state House of Assembly.

Describing Ejigbo town as a peaceful one, Ogunwale added that so far, there’s no news of any election upheaval or violence from any quarter since 8;30 am when the exercise began.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Raji Basiru of Apampa Unit 8 Ward 4 attributed the success of the going election to the complete readiness of INEC.

He maintained that the smooth process is a pointer to the fact that whoever wins the state House of Assembly constituency seat should embrace the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the outcome in good faith.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

