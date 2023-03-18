2023 Elections News

OsunDecides2023: Women Protest As Thugs Snatch, Disrupt Voting Process In Ife

No fewer than 30 women in unit 3 ward 17 of the Oja Tutu area in the Ile-Ife Central of Osun State pretested during the voting as suspected political thugs allegedly destroyed ballot boxes and chased voters away.

The women who were almost weeping while speaking with Newsmen said hoodlums have denied them their right to vote.

They were seen protesting within the confine of their voting unit just as they accused the opposition party of being the brain behind the action of the thugs preventing them from voting.

Speaking with journalists, one of the women who refused to disclose her name said some suspended hoodlums stormed their polling unit armed with dangerous weapons asking to vote for a particular candidate contrary to their wish.

Her words, “Some political thugs working for the opposition party brought some hoodlums to attack us, denying us from voting against their choice of the candidate into the State House of Assembly.

” Can you force somebody to vote for your candidate when he or she had already made up his mind on whom to vote for, what kind of county are we? Because we refused to vote for the Candidate they want us to vote for they snatched and made away with ballot boxes and went away, “she lamented

However, our correspondent observed that there were no single security agencies on ground to confirm the report

The protesting women pleaded with the journalists to help publicise their ordeal in the hands of thugs having their free day.

