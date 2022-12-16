News

Osun’ll continue to remember Oyetola – Ex-commissioner

Former Osun State Commissioner for Finance Bola Oyebamiji has said people will continue to remember the developmental strides of the immediate past Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Oyebamiji, who said he had no regrets about serving under the for-mer administration, said Oyetola brought unprecedented development to the state in four years.

The Balogun Musulumi of Irewole/ Isokan/Ayedaade said this during the foundation stone of of the first Ikire Muslim Hospital initiated by the Ikire Association of United imams and khateebs in the Molak area of Ikire. Oyebamiji said the Oyetola administration had turned around the fortunes of the entire Osun for the better, hence the people will continue to remember him for good. Oyebamiji said the hospital will help in boosting the health sector in and around Ikire. He said: “I am so honoured to be part of the history of the laying of the foundation of this good project. I am sure this will go a long way in solving the health challenges of our people.”

 

