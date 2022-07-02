News

Osunpoll: Make transport provision for polling units’ agents-INEC tells parties

Ahead of the Osun State governorship election, billed to hold on July 16, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on political parties to make transportation arrangements for their polling units’ agents on Election Day. Speaking yesterday at the roundtable with media executives held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, in preparation for the election, the National Commissioner and the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said the past experiences have shown that stranded party agents would be dragging spaces with the ad hoc staff of the commission in buses hired by the INEC.

However, Okoye said that the number of registered voters for the July 16, Election stood at 1’955,657 while the number of polling units was 3,763, adding that under Osun State Electoral demography, 30 local government areas would participate in the Election. Also, the number of registration areas for the election stood at 332 while the number of senatorial districts was 3 just as the number of Federal Constituencies stood at 9, as the State Constituencies was 26. However the number of political parties contesting the governorship Election stood at 15 just as the total number of parties in the state stood at 18. According to him “in the Osun Election, media practitioners are expected to play critical roles by giving out accurate stories that would educate Nigerians on how the election process went, taking into consideration the level of insecurity in the country.

He emphasised that the Osun Election will be conducted with constitutional rights and legal instruments in order to achieve the needed Election result and also give credit to the entire Osun Election process. “It’s important for political parties to make provisions for the polling agents. We don’t want a situation where party agents will drag spaces with our presiding officers in buses we hire. “The bus we provide carries sensitive and non-sensitive materials and the presiding officers and sometimes, with the security agents. “We don’t want a situation where polling agents will insist on getting into our vehicles at the detriment of our workers. “It’s highly unacceptable for the type of materials we carry. This is why we’re calling on the political parties to call a vehicle for their agents.” Okoye also called on the parties to ensure that their agents put on accreditation tags provided by the commission alone.

 

