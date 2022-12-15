Osun’s indebted to tune of N407bn – Adeleke

Contrary to the claims of the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola that his administration left N14 billion in the coffers of the state, Governor Demola Adeleke on Thursday put the state’s debt profile at N407.32 billion

Adeleke, who revealed this during a meeting with traditional rulers, said with the discovery of the huge debt profile of the state it had become difficult in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people especially in paying salaries and pensions.

Adeleke said: “I am pleased to welcome our royal majesties and fathers to this all important event. I called this meeting first to meet our royal fathers and to present to you the official debt profile of Osun State as at November 30, 2022 as submitted to me by the Accountant General.

“With a high sense of responsibility, I am reporting to our people through our traditional rulers, the total debt profile inherited by my administration from Governor Oyetola’s administration.

“This event is in pursuance of my pledge to Osun people to be transparent and run an open government.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...