News

Osun’s season of economic revolution is here – Oyetola

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has said that the state had entered its season of economic revolution, following the flag-off of its International Trade Centre project. The ground breaking of the Osun Dry Port Project followed the flagoff of the Osun Ethanol Bio- Refinery Factory last week. Oyetola described the two feats as marks of economic revolutioninthestate, adding that his administration was fulfillingitspromisetoensure economic recovery and transformation in the state. Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony at Dagbolu, Oyetola described the project as the first of its kind in the South West region and one of the derivatives of the state’s Economic and Investment Summit held in November last year.

“As we indicated during the convocation of Economic and Investment Summit, collaboration with core international and local partners is one of our strategies for achieving economic transformation. “To give vent to our strategy, we have resolved to let charity begin from home and one of the early dividends of the talk is the International Trade Centre/Industrial Hub and Inland Port that we are flagging off today.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo records 4 more deaths, 63 new cases

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Edo State Government has urged residents to support efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to secure the health and wellbeing of the Edo people by complying with all guidelines and precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.     Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who expressed worry over the […]
News

FG releases N14.92bn to offset pension arrears

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government has released N14.92 billion for the payment of accrued rights for retired Nigerians under Contributory Pension Scheme, National Pension Commission (PenCom) confirmed the fund’s release yesterday via its verified official twitter handle. Pencom said the amount covers four months arrears.   The accrued pension rights represents an employee’s benefits for the past […]
News

Trump will be ‘fumigated out’ of White House if he loses election – Pelosi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump will be “fumigated out” of the White House if he refuses to leave following the presidential election, according to the top US Democrat. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded the Republican president that he will have to vacate the White House if he loses on November 3, reports Sky News. “There is a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: