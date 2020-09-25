Osun’s season of economic revolution is here – Oyetola

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has said that the state had entered its season of economic revolution, following the flag-off of its International Trade Centre project. The ground breaking of the Osun Dry Port Project followed the flagoff of the Osun Ethanol Bio- Refinery Factory last week. Oyetola described the two feats as marks of economic revolutioninthestate, adding that his administration was fulfillingitspromisetoensure economic recovery and transformation in the state. Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony at Dagbolu, Oyetola described the project as the first of its kind in the South West region and one of the derivatives of the state’s Economic and Investment Summit held in November last year.

“As we indicated during the convocation of Economic and Investment Summit, collaboration with core international and local partners is one of our strategies for achieving economic transformation. “To give vent to our strategy, we have resolved to let charity begin from home and one of the early dividends of the talk is the International Trade Centre/Industrial Hub and Inland Port that we are flagging off today.

