Osuntokun replaces Okupe as Labour Party campaign DG

The Labour Party (LP) has appointed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Political Adviser, Prof. Akin Osuntokun, as its new Presidential Campaign Organisation’s Director General. His appointment followed Dr Doyin Okupe’s resignation after his conviction for money laundering by an Abuja High Court. The LP National Chairman Julius Abure, who announced the appointment at a meeting of party leaders attended by presidential candidate Peter Obi, said Osuntokun was given the job after wide consultations.

Abure said: “He is the most senior official in the campaign council after Doyin Okupe. And so all of these variables were put into consideration before we inevitably arrive at this conclusion. “We believe that he has the capacity and the competence to drive most of the campaigns.” However, in an official statement, Diran Onifade, spokesperson of the campaign organisation, described Osuntokun as a “strategist”. “The Obi-Baba Ahmed Campaign Organisation has appointed Balogun Akin Osuntokun as the new Director-General of the campaign organisation. He succeeds Dr Doyin Okupe,” Onifade said.

“Until recently, Osuntokun was the zonal coordinator (south). He is a Nigerian political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer, with experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis. “A former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and as Director of the Presidential campaign of the People’s Democratic Party in 2011. “He brings to his new position vast political and media experience.”

 

