News

Osuntokun replaces Okupe as Labour Party campaign DG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) has appointed Akin Osuntokun as Director General of its Presidential Campaign Organisation. He replaces Dr. Doyin Okupe who resigned last week following his conviction for money laundering by an Abuja High Court.

National Chairman of Labour Party Julius Abure, who announced Osuntokun’s appointment at a strategic meeting of the party leaders, which was also attended by the presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, said Osuntokun’s appointment was made after wide consultations.

Abure explained that the new DG was the Zonal Coordinator of the LP Presidential Campaign for the South West, before his appointment, adding that he comes from the same zone with his predecessor.

“He is the most senior official in the campaign council after Doyin Okupe. And so all of these variables were put into consideration before we inevitably arrive at this conclusion.

“We believe that he has the capacity and the competence to drive most this campaigns,” the National Chairman stated.

Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and was one of the Directors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2003.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

President sacks top economic aide for raising house rent  

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday fired his top economic policy adviser for raising the rent on an apartment he owns in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam district amid a public furore over skyrocketing home prices. Kim Sang-jo raised the rent by about 14% in July, two days before a 5% cap on rent increases […]
News

Meet Anyidons, New Highlife and Afropop Sensation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Anyidons interest in music started when he was still young. While in the university, he started his career writing songs and performing in shows and music festivals within Warri, Delta state. Born Frank Ifeanyi Dons but popularly known as Anyidons is a Nigerian highlife musician songwriter and performing artist. He has worked alongside popular musicians […]
News

China toughens language, warns Taiwan independence ‘means war’

Posted on Author Reporter

    China toughened its language towards Taiwan on Thursday, warning after recent stepped up military activities near the island that “independence means war” and that their armed forces were taking action to respond to provocation and foreign interference. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, reported multiple Chinese fighter jets and bombers entering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica