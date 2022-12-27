Osuntokun replaces Okupe as Labour Party campaign DG

The Labour Party (LP) has appointed Akin Osuntokun as Director General of its Presidential Campaign Organisation. He replaces Dr. Doyin Okupe who resigned last week following his conviction for money laundering by an Abuja High Court.

National Chairman of Labour Party Julius Abure, who announced Osuntokun’s appointment at a strategic meeting of the party leaders, which was also attended by the presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, said Osuntokun’s appointment was made after wide consultations.

Abure explained that the new DG was the Zonal Coordinator of the LP Presidential Campaign for the South West, before his appointment, adding that he comes from the same zone with his predecessor.

“He is the most senior official in the campaign council after Doyin Okupe. And so all of these variables were put into consideration before we inevitably arrive at this conclusion.

“We believe that he has the capacity and the competence to drive most this campaigns,” the National Chairman stated.

Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and was one of the Directors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2003.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...