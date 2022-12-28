Osuntokun sacrificed ambition for better Nigeria – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said Akin Osuntokun jettisoned his senatorial ambition to work for a new Nigeria.

Osuntokun was named Director General of the LP Presidential Campaign Council on Tuesday, to replace Dr. Doyin Okupe who resigned the position after his conviction for money laundering.

Head, Media of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, in a statement on Wednesday, admitted that Osuntokun had expressed interest to run for Senate but abandoned it to join the ‘Obidient Movement’.

“Truth is that Osuntokun once expressed interest in running for the Senate but such decision was invariably abandoned in preference for the national movement for a formidable third force to rescue Nigeria, for which Peter Obi is the symbol of an unprecedented national coalition.

“Osuntokun has thus not taken any step in actualisation of any senatorial ambition and will not be deterred in the national assignment of rescuing Nigeria through the Obi-Datti movement.

“The new position of the Director General is the continuation at the national level of the same objective at the South West zone,” Onifade stated.

