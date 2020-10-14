Osuu title: Edda’s festival of unity, accomplishments

Since time immemorial, Osuu, the highest traditional title in Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has remained a festival of accomplishment and unity for the people. UCHENNA INYA reports

In Igbo land, yam is regarded as the king of all crops. If a man has a very big barn that will feed his community, the man will be marked for recognition by earning some titles like Osuu, as done by the people of Edda, Afikpo south local government area when they celebrate some festivals like Ukpor festival which usually bring them together irrespective of political and religious affiliations.

The Osuu festival was used as a tool for awakening the consciousness of Edda people to go into farming so as to be able to feed their community. Osuu title is the highest traditional title in Edda community which is bestowed on only men who have male children and are willing to take up the title. Back then, wealthy people in the community would bring their daughters to any man that received the Osuu title for marriage.

Once the title is conferred on any man in the area, such man is qualified to marry as many wives as he likes since he had proven to the community that he was to feed them. And as the man was receiving the Osuu title, his son(s) would be initiated into manhood of the community and will be regarded as full-fledged man. Any male child that is not initiated into manhood of the community, such person will be regarded as a woman and will not be accorded some rights and privileges in the community.

The two celebrations are usually done during the Ukpor festival of the community which is as old as the community. During the Ukpor festival, the man who usually dress in the Osuu traditional attire and his son would wear Ukpor masquerade and dance round the community with the men from the area who cheer them up. These festivals are very strong, popular and have remained a unifying factor for the Edda people.

The Ukpor festivals also bring political enemies together. They dance together and exchanging pleasantries as witnessed in this year’s festival in the area where the Chairman of Afikpo South local government area, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima and his political foe, Hon. Chidi Ejem of Afikpo South East state constituency in the state House of Assembly were seen dancing together to the admiration of their supporters.

The festival which was celebrated with pomp and pageantry last week as a seasoned journalist, Chief Simon Igwe- Iroh received the Osuu traditional title with his two sons; Kachi and Tony got initiated into the Edda manhood.

Their father said the initiation would make them complete men and empowers them to enter anywhere in Edda land and beyond. Igwe -Iroh who danced for his late father in his graveside while celebrating the title, said he was a fulfilled man having done what his father did.

The traditional rites to qualify him for the Osuu traditional title, lasted for one week. He said “I feel fulfilled, having done what my great grandfather did, what my father did. If ever I have any regret was that my father was not alive to witness this my title but I know that he will be a very fulfilled person wherever he is that he has a son in me and that necessitated me going to his graveside to dance for him. I know he saw me and I also know he would be happy with me.

“You know yam is the king of all crops. So, you need to have a very big yam barn that will feed your community because what you will give them within this period of ceremony is nothing but pounded yam and you know what it means turning yam into pounded yam to feed your people. So, it was simply a way of awaking the consciousness of our people to go into farming to be able to feed their community.

“This ceremony if it were in the olden days, you will see the wealthy people within the community that will bring their daughters for marriage. This qualifies me to marry as many as I can because I have proven to my people that I can feed them,” he said.

He said further that, “what my sons; Kachi and Tony did was what I did 35 years ago and that is initiation into manhood. Remember that Edda people are known as warrior and that is where we go to prepare them to be a full-fledged men who can face any situation and surmount that situatio.

As you are just seeing them, they are no longer the Kachis and Tonys you used to see before. In my place, there is what is called Umu Enah and Ndi Iyiom. If you are not initiated into this, you are just as good as being a woman. But with this singular act now, they have now been qualified and fully integrated into Edda manhood system and there is no place in Edda and beyond that they cannot enter.

He continued, “so, there is need for us to come together to preserve our culture because a clime that has no tradition has no history. It is your tradition that tells who you are and where you come from.

People should try and understand that there is a very big difference between culture and religion; this is our identity, this is what we are known for, we don’t worship it, we only celebrate it. After the real preparation, you just come and dace what we call the Ukpor and you go and continue living your normal life. After this, you will find out that there is a very big difference; if you see my sons now, you will see how they move.”

Speaking during the ceremony, the Traditional Prime Minister of Owutu Edda autonomous community, Ezeogo Orji Uzor described Ukpo festival as a yearly event when children are initiated into Edda manhood known as Egbela as well as installation of Osuu title to deserving members of the community. “Today, we are celebrating Ukpo festival, we do this once in the community. This is our good tradition, a person who doesn’t lack today must be a sinner in Edda culture,” he averred.

On their part, the Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima and a stakeholder in the area, Osuu Uchechukwu Okoro said Ukpo festival is a bond that unite them as a people and described Chief Igwe- Iroh as an upright and sincere person who deserves the Osuu title bestowed on him.

“It is the initiation from childhood to adulthood, it is done all over Africa in different version and this is our own version. Those of them who have the inclination to preservation of our culture will always participate,” Eni said. Addi ng that, “Osuu means the highest title in Edda land. There are certain demands; if you are a questionable character, the community may not consider you,” Okoro stated.

