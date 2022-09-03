OT Odimayo reaches new heights with new flick, Ohun Ti Mofe

As part of her plans to keep producing movies that mirror societal and marital issues affecting many homes, famous movie producer, Temilade Oyegoke, otherwise known as OT Odimayo, is back with another flick, ‘Ohun Ti Mofe’. In her usual captivating and touching storyline, OT Odimayo digs into family and marriage challenges, as she describes the flick as another eye-opening movie project that speaks about family bond and love.

It featured top Nigerian actors including Yemi Blaq, Hassan, Lanre Adediwura, Olaoluwa Ashafa and Dupe Jayesimi. Coming on the heels of the success recorded with much-talked about movie, ‘Rising Sun’, OT Odimayo wasted no time in giving movie fans another enthralling storyline with ‘Ohun Ti Mofe’ as the movie, which is currently trending on Aree Ago TV Youtube channel, has earned her commendations from many movie lovers.

Speaking about the inspiration behind this new work, she said; “I don’t think there is one specific thing that inspires me into film making; It’s everything. I love telling unique and untold stories of happenings around the globe and people’s experience through visuals. “I love the technical part of the job pretty much. ‘Ohun Ti Mofe’ is about marriage, love. Family bonds and it’s has a lot to Open viewers eyes to. As we all know that family is in our hearts, bonded together for life, no matter where you rest your head. If Marriage binds us for a little while but our children keep us together.’’

