Ote4wealth Cup ends today at Lokogoma

Ote4Wealth Football Tournament holding at the Water FC Stadium, Apo Abuja to honour the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Nigeria’s foremost philanthropist and business mogul, Femi Otedola, who clocked 60 on November 4 ends, Thursday December 1. The tournament began six days ago with 37 teams across the country competing for honours in the glamorous championship. Among the teams that competed for honours were Water FC from Lagos, Golden Stars FC from Abia, Super Boys from Taraba, Galadimawa Stars and host of others.

The finalists according to the organiser, Nureni Makanjuola, are expected to go home with mouth watertring prize monies and trophies. Abuja-based businessman, Makanjuola, the President of Water FC, Abuja has decided to celebrate crude oil magnate with this competition. “Chief Femi Otedola is someone I have very high regards for. I honestly I love him for how he lives a quiet and humble life and how he helps the less privileged in Nigeria and Africa, stated the football enthusiast.”

