Ote4Wealth tourney to hold in Abuja

As part of activities to celebrate billionaire businessman, Chief Femi Otedola, a grassroots football event named Ote4Wealth Football tournament will hold from November 15 to 20, in Abuja.

 

Abuja-based businessman, Nureni Makanjuola, the president of Water FC, Abuja has decided to celebrate the oil magnate with this competition.

 

“Chief Femi Otedola is someone I have very high regard for,” Makanjuola, popularly called MK said. “I honestly love him for how he lives a quiet and humble life and how he helps the less privileged in Nigeria and Africa.

“The truth is he doesn’t even know me, but he has been my mentor for years and I always look up to him.

“Apart from the tournament coming up, I have been celebrating his birthday in the last five days by giving out to the less privileged in society, widows, orphans, and people around the community we killed five cows, with one for each day in the last few days.

“I consider this a rare privilege to celebrate Chief Otedola in my little way. He’s a great man and with people like him, there’s a future for Nigerian youths. We should always appreciate people who are selfless and want to assist the nation.

“Look at all he does with his business for Nigerians who need help from the health sector to the other aspects of the economy. My family and I are wishing him a happy birthday.”

 

