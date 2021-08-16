News Top Stories

Otedola recounts how IBB asked Jonathan to sit on Yar’Adua’s chair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Otedola recounts how IBB asked Jonathan to sit on Yar’Adua’s chair

…sends 80th birthday felicitation

 

As billionaire businessman Femi Otedola joins Nigerians felicitating with ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida, who marks his 80th birthday on Tuesday, he also thanked IBB for the role he played during the political logjam caused by the prolonged sickness of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2010.

 

In his forthcoming book on business lessons (sched  uled for release in November), Otedola revealed that Babangida sent a message through him to then Vice- President Goodluck Jonathan to sit on the empty seat of the President in the next Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

 

With Yar’Adua failing to formally transfer power to his VP when he was flown abroad for medical treatment, there was tension across the nation as a result of the power vacuum, which led to public protests.

 

Writing on the need for entrepreneurs to engage with political authorities in one of the chapters, Otedola maintains that such a relationship will benefit the country.

 

Entrepreneurs’ outreach and dialogue with political leaders, among many positives, will ensure stability and social coherence, guaranteeing economic progress. “Worried by the tension and uncertainty, I decided to do something on my own,” he wrote.

 

“In the first week of February 2010, I went to Minna, Niger State, along with Hajia Bola Shagaya, to commiserate with General Ibrahim Babangida over the death of his wife, Maryam.

At his Hilltop residence, we spoke on a wide range of issues, but I told him I needed to discuss an urgent and vital issue. He took me to his study, where the two of us were alone. I told him that the state of the nation had been agitating my mind.”

 

Otedola said he asked Babangida: “Your Excellency, how can we get out of this logjam?

 

The political heat is too much. “Calm and resolute, IBB replied: ‘Femi, advise your friend that when he gets to the Council Chambers next week for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, he should go and sit on the President’s chair.’ I found that fascinating and assured him I would pass the message across.

 

I travelled back to Abuja by road in the evening and went straight to have dinner with Dr Jonathan. I did not waste time in delivering General Babangida’s message to him,” he wrote.

 

“He nodded and asked me, ‘What do you think?’ “I laughed and said, ‘Be a man, Your Excellency. Go and sit on that chair!’ “He looked at me for some time and responded that he would think about it.

 

“A week later, on Tuesday, February 9, the National Assembly adopted the famous ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ to make Dr Jonathan the Acting President pending the return of President Yar’Adua from his medical leave.

 

Behind-the-scene moves by prominent Nigerians preceded this decision. The legislative resolution was unprecedented, but the nation had been tensed up.

 

The fault lines were so stoked that an unusual solution was needed to address the unique situation. “With Jonathan now legally empowered to act as President, there remained the critical optics: would he stand-in for the President confidently and authoritatively?

 

Or would he try to maintain a subdued outlook? The following day was the FEC meeting.

 

As Dr Jonathan entered the Council Chamber, he made to sit on the chair of the Vice President— his usual seat. As the protocol officer pulled out the VP’s chair, Dr Jonathan marched towards the seat reserved for the President. And he sat on it!

 

That was the moment Dr Goodluck Jonathan took control of power. By that act, he sent a strong signal to all Nigerians that he was now in charge. The same day, Jonathan even reshuffled the cabinet.”

 

In the book, Otedola said entrepreneurs must engage with political authorities because it is only when there is peace that the economy can boom

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Parties in last-minute effort to beat INEC deadline on Edo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The 15 political parties fielding candidates in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, yesterday, struggled to meet the 6pm June 29 deadline for the submission of the candidates.     Unlike previous elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the names and particulars of the candidates should be uploaded on its dedicated portal, […]
News

2023: PDP BoT wants united, stronger party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for unity among party members ahead the 2023 general election. The board met in Abuja on Wednesday to review the activities in the party. BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, in a statement at the end of the meeting, said the board welcomes […]
News

ADC unveils plans to take over Ebonyi in 2023

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ebonyi State, yesterday vowed that it would rule the state in 2023.   The party also boasted that it would sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level in the next presidential election. Director of ADC Ambassadors in the state, Ndubuisi Moses stated this during the party’s meeting […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica