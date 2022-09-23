Otedola, Yahale Ahmed, Agwai, Momoh, Hassan join National Peace C’ttee

The Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc., Mr. Femi Otedola, has been appointed as a member of the National Peace Committee (NPC) ahead of the 2023 election. Former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Martin Agwai; Yahale Ahmed; founder of ChannelsTelevision, John Momoh, and a Director at the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Miss Idayat Hassan were also appointed.

The NPC is a non-governmental initiative conceptualised in 2014 in response to emerging threats occasioned by the 2015 general election. Since then, the committee has emerged as one of the leading lights and credible organisations in Nigeria’s democratic journey. It is an initiative made up of emi-nent elder statesmen who undertake efforts to support free, fair and credible elections as well as intervene in critical issues of national concern through high-level mediated and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

At inception, the NPC had an urgent mandate to make modest contributions towards a smooth and peaceful conduct of the 2015 election devoid of a breakdown of law and order before, during and after the electioneering process. Consequently, its core mandate is: to observe and monitor compliance with the Abuja Accord signed by the political parties during elections; to provide advice to the governments, both federal and states and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on resolution of political disputes and conflicts arising from issues of compliance with the Abuja Accord; to make itself available for national mediation and conciliation in the case of post-electoral disputes or crises; to ensure peaceful outcome of General Elections that is acceptable to a generality of Nigerians and the international community.

The INEC Chairman recently called on the NPC, to engage actors in the political space early enough, in order to minimise incidences of electoral violence in the 2023 general election. Appealing to the General Abdulsalam Abubakar-led Committee for its intervention with regards to electoral violence, Yakubu had also said: “One of the things that the National Peace Committee can help us do in terms of mitigating security challenges is early engagement with some of the actors. “Not just signing the peace accord on the eve of elections, but imagine that some of those who perpetrate violence on election day are not necessarily candidates in the election, but are people engaged by beneficiaries of the election. So, if we can engage with the actors early enough, I hope that we will be able to turn a new leaf in that respect.”

