News Top Stories

Otedola, Yahale Ahmed, Agwai, Momoh, Hassan join National Peace C’ttee

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc., Mr. Femi Otedola, has been appointed as a member of the National Peace Committee (NPC) ahead of the 2023 election. Former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Martin Agwai; Yahale Ahmed; founder of ChannelsTelevision, John Momoh, and a Director at the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Miss Idayat Hassan were also appointed.

The NPC is a non-governmental initiative conceptualised in 2014 in response to emerging threats occasioned by the 2015 general election. Since then, the committee has emerged as one of the leading lights and credible organisations in Nigeria’s democratic journey. It is an initiative made up of emi-nent elder statesmen who undertake efforts to support free, fair and credible elections as well as intervene in critical issues of national concern through high-level mediated and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

At inception, the NPC had an urgent mandate to make modest contributions towards a smooth and peaceful conduct of the 2015 election devoid of a breakdown of law and order before, during and after the electioneering process. Consequently, its core mandate is: to observe and monitor compliance with the Abuja Accord signed by the political parties during elections; to provide advice to the governments, both federal and states and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on resolution of political disputes and conflicts arising from issues of compliance with the Abuja Accord; to make itself available for national mediation and conciliation in the case of post-electoral disputes or crises; to ensure peaceful outcome of General Elections that is acceptable to a generality of Nigerians and the international community.

The INEC Chairman recently called on the NPC, to engage actors in the political space early enough, in order to minimise incidences of electoral violence in the 2023 general election. Appealing to the General Abdulsalam Abubakar-led Committee for its intervention with regards to electoral violence, Yakubu had also said: “One of the things that the National Peace Committee can help us do in terms of mitigating security challenges is early engagement with some of the actors. “Not just signing the peace accord on the eve of elections, but imagine that some of those who perpetrate violence on election day are not necessarily candidates in the election, but are people engaged by beneficiaries of the election. So, if we can engage with the actors early enough, I hope that we will be able to turn a new leaf in that respect.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Governor Obaseki’s preachment on good governance at NIIA

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) on March 22 held the first of its Distinguished Lecture Series 2022 with the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, as the guest speaker. He spoke on the theme: Making politics work for citizens, governance and development: The Edo State experience. In his welcome remark, the Director General of […]
News

Investments, transparency’ll now flourish in our oil, gas industry – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Reporter

  …hails Buhari for signing PIB Philip Nyam, Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said Nigeria’s oil and gas industry will now receive a breath of fresh air and allow investments and transparency to flourish with the coming into being of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021. The speaker reacted Monday […]
News Top Stories

Omicron: Insincerity, racketeering fueling outbreak –GMD President

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…says variant unpredictable   The President, Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Prof. Femi Babalola, has said the outbreak of the Omicron was fuelled by in sincerity on the part of those administering the COVID-19 tests, and the certification of the COV1D-19 vaccine status.   Also, Prof Babalola, who described the outbreak of Omicron as unfortunate, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica