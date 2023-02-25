Otegbeye Charges INEC To Resolve BVAS Issues Before Guber, State Assembly Polls

The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to learn from its errors and resolve the issues surrounding the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) before the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections on March 11.

Otegbeye stated this after casting his vote at ward 1, unit 1 in the Ilaro area of Ogun State.

Otegbeye, though hailed the introduction of BVAS by INEC, the electoral body must work towards addressing the issues raised by the electorate with the use of BVAS.

According to him, at his polling unit, the BVAS machine deployed could not capture some voters as their names could not be found on the machine.

He however hailed the turnout of voters in the area.

Otegbeye said, “It took me like four to six minutes to complete the cycle of the process. So I’m quite impressed. The Electoral officers were courteous, and they were busy attending to people.

“The party agents were well organized with their accreditation tags, and everything looks okay. But then there are some hiccups with identification. I am told that people who saw names from the alphabet, A to J could don’t vote for whatever technical reason.

“The BVAS did not recognize those alphabet alphabets. We were told that complaints have been registered at the appropriate place and that they should just stand by.

“So, they were not discouraged. They were standing by all the day and we hope that they will be attended to and everybody will exercise their franchise to vote”.

