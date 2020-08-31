Business

Oteh, Rolet join Seplat’s board

The Board of Directors of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Arunma Oteh and Mr. Xavier Rolet as Independent Non- Executive Directors of the company with effect from October 1, 2020.

 

Oteh is a seasoned C-suite executive with several years of experience operating at the highest levels at major multilateral agencies, global financial institutions and in Government. She has been an academic scholar at University of Oxford since January 2019 and a member of the London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Group since January 2020.

 

Oteh served as Treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank from 2015 to 2018. As Treasurer, she led a global team that managed the World Bank’s $200 billion debt portfolio as well as an asset portfolio of $200 billion for the World Bank Group and several public sector clients including 65 central banks.

 

As Director General of Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator she was responsible for the regulation of Nigeria’s capital markets, including the Nigerian Stock Exchange and led the rebuilding of the capital markets after the global financial crisis

