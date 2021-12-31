Other Nigerians unwilling to cede powers to Ndigbo –Nnabuchi

A former Commissioner for Environment in Anambra State, Chief Nkwo Nnabuchi, in this interview with Onah Onah, speaks on the 2023 general election and how the South East can produce the next president

What do you think about the Igbo nation beyond 2023 elections? Ndigbo are facing both physical and spiritual oblivion. They are victims of the second stage of religious colonization, this time around from our western brothers. Ndigbo, themselves, ignited the flame of destruction and handed same over to our western brothers, who increased the intensity of the flame and used same to make us stooges. Without regard to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our sons and daughters began to dismantle every vestige of our traditional institution. Parents were disowned and allowed to starve to death because they disagreed with their siblings on the issue of faith. Our shrines and tools of traditional establishments were either razed on the ground or carted away to unknown destinations. By so doing, they dispossessed themselves of all the arms of offensive and defensive mechanism of their root. They exposed themselves to all forms of spiritual attacks which overwhelmed them, and this gave rise to our expulsion from the seat of power of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Since then, Ndigbo have been banished from the political, economic, spiritual and administrative hub of Nigeria, and may remain in the state of comatose for a very long time except we retrace our steps. Our western brothers took advantage of our stupidity, greed and foolishness, blended of course with lack of love amongst ourselves and ambushed our mind, spirit and soul. And by so doing, they put us under their ambit politically, economically and militarily. Despite cur numerical strength in Christianity, the president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the heads of the Anglican Communion and the Catholic Church have remained elusive to our sons. There is no likelihood that this position will change in the near future because the sons and daughters of Oduduwa are articulate; focused as well as attend to Nigerian issues collectively and with one mind. They are in control of Christianity as well as being completely aligned with the North which earned them the right to occupy the second seat. Ndigbo are clamouring for the presidency in 2023; do you share the view that it is possible this time? As regards to politics, especially within the Fourth Republic, the West has produced the president of Nigeria for eight years and vice president for six years now, yet they are unwilling to cede powers to Ndigbo. The South-East mass support for the PDP in all elections since 1999 is not yet a factor in considering us eligible for either of the positions; what a tragedy! Prior to independence, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was betrayed by the West. They did so to Michael Okpara in 1964 and just hours before the civil war, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu was Jona betrayed and hunger and starvation was approved as the essential tool of warfare. Lastly, Igbo language was removed as one of Nigerian three languages. However, on the contrary, it is necessary to look at the other side of the coin. The decision of the West to betray Ndigbo was within the borders of legitimacy because Igbo politicians failed to factor the creation of Midwest from Western Region and the conviction of the head of Oduduwa clan for treasonable felony and conspiracy before attempting a warm handshake across the Niger. It was suicidal for National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) to seek advantageous alliance from the bruised sons of Oduduwa. Since 1964, the great sons of Oduduwa have been in charge of bureaucracy, economy and civil service of Nigeria as well as being in firm control of all the country’s strategic position. Power is in Abuja and if you want power, you must queue up in Abuja. Let it be clear that Nigeria is being ruled by the North and South. In 1960, we formed an alliance with the North. In 1964, the West drove the Igbos out and remained in that alliance with the North. It is our alliance with the North that can give power to Ndigbo. We can only get power in 2023 if we are in alliance with the North because our southern brothers will not support us. So, I was ashamed when I read what they said at the Southern Governors’ Forum meeting that held in Lagos. I asked myself what was the basis of that forum. In this 4th Republic, the South-West has had power for eight years, while the South- South had it for years. Why didn’t Igbo governors open their mouth and tell them that it is their time if not that they have been compromised? If they feel that Ndigbo are part of the South, why didn’t they rise and say that the presidency this time is theirs? What is your view on the state of the nation? It is unfortunate we took certain steps that destroyed some fundamental principles of the Federal Government from 1999 to date. Firstly, the 4th Republic was predicated on balkanization of the federation. You would recall that Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, at some points in time, said they will be the last president of this country. You will agree with me that that statement alone portends danger. Nigerians should ask themselves, why did they say so? It was because there was an attempt to balkanize Nigeria. It was as result of this that northerners got on board, and every effort was also made to bring Muhammadu Buhari to arrest corruption, but unfortunately he could not because he had some shortcomings and is unable to arrest the drift because he accepted the peace agreement under Abdulsalami Abubakar, which to me, was to continue the continuity. Secondly, northerners who were brought on board saw the level of corruption and queued in. So, when Buhari was unable to fight corruption; it continued, and when certain ugly developments are allowed to continue for so long, they would definitely get to the point of no return. That is the bane of what we are seeing today. Corruption started under the Obasanjo administration and it continued under Jonathan. You will also recall that most members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were former members of the PDP. The same people, who continued with corruption, accelerated it to this point. You are concerned and specific about the drift. Could you please give clarifications on what you mean by drift sir? It is corruption that gave rise to all these things we now call Boko Haram, ethnic agitation, particularly that of the lgbo agitation. It is the corruption in the South-East that created the scenario, which is being interpreted as marginalization. If you look at it closely you find out that our government failed us and that is the price we are paying today. The lgbo governors failed us. There are two things in wealth management, one is personal and the other is community wealth from the state or region. Why is it that throughout the 16 years of PDP government, there was no single infrastructural development in the South-East? There was visionary evidence of development in the South-West. Why didn’t our people do something then or are Igbos not in PDP even up to this moment. What have they done; what did we gain? Are you saying that Obasanjo, Jonathan and Yar’Adua are corrupt? I did not say so. What I said was that Obasanjo said he will be the last Nigerian president and Jonathan also said so. What did they have in mind if not for the balkanization of the country? Now that Nigerians are calling for restructuring of the country, do you subscribe to that line of argument as a solution to the nation’s multiple problems? There is nothing like restructuring. It is corruption that put us where we are. Are none Igbos governing any of the South East states? What have we done ourselves? If you are observant, you will find out that Aba and Onitsha markets have been moved to Lagos. Where is that thing Ndigbo have done in the South-East to fall back on even if they secede from Nigeria? We are making noise and talking about secession; how can we exist in an enclave when we cannot feed ourselves. We don’t have any industry, so how do we exist. I once asked somebody what will happen if Nigerians brakes up and he said that the Igbos will not go to school for the next five years. Where will they get the money to go to school? After the war, we declared that we are going to be the Taiwan of Africa. Are we now Taiwan? We also said that we are going to move mountains but we were deceiving ourselves. What is secession? How many Igbos are outside Igbo land? How many Igbos make their money in Igbo land. We make money from Lagos, Kano, Kaduna and Abuja. How can you be talking about secession even when there are no perimeters for you to go? Where will you put the capital to start with? Where is the infrastructure to sustain the South-East? l have it on good authority that Ndigbo pay N4 billion tithe to Pentecostal churches and other religious bodies yearly. Why can’t they do it in our place? Anybody that controls your religious outfit controls you spiritually and materially, so they are being controlled by the South-West.

