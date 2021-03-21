Sports

Ottasolo FC in cloud nine after promotion

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Newly formed Ottasolo FC are in cloud nine after securing promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL) at the first time of asking, beating all teams to the only slot from the Ilorin centre of the Nigeria NationWide League One promotion playoff.

 

It was a flawless competition for the Lagos-based team as they top their group consisting of top teams like Ekiti FC, FC Ebiede, Abu Workers, United Kaduna, Vet United of Jos and Remo FC, before a 2-0 victory against Kaduna-based Seat of God FC, who also top their group for the only slot from Ilorin.

 

Ottasolo FC had won the Kwara Stadium Complex centre while Seat of God FC won the Kwara Football Academy (KFA) pitch centre to set the stage for the promotion playoff.

 

Last year when the team was newly formed, the owner of the club, Gabriel Davies, a former Stationery Stores defender, hinted ahead of the season his desire to see Ottasolo hitting the ground running in only their first season in the country’s third tier league.

 

The club showed their desire to achieve their aim during the Governor Wike pre-season tourney in Port Harcourt where they emerged the most entertaining team of the competition despite the presence of top Nigeria Professional Football League clubs like Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Lobi Stars and MFM.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

CAF Confederation Cup: Pillars’ coach wants Bauchi

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

Kano Pillars coach, Ibrahim Musa, has picked the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi over Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna for their home games in the CAF Confederation Cup.   Musa said he prefers Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi over Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna because the former’s artificial turf is more likely to bring out […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey to third-tier side

Posted on Author Reporter

*Alcoyano score extra-time winner after having man sent off *Bayern edge narrow win against Augsburg in Bundesliga Real Madrid have sensationally been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Alcoyano, a third-tier Spanish side, who scored a dramatic winner in extra time after being reduced to 10 men. Zinedine Zidane rested some key names for the […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool frustrated by Newcastle in stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter

…as COVID-19 stops Fulham’s game with Spurs Newcastle United held Liverpool to a goalless Premier League draw at St James’ Park to ease the pressure on boss Steve Bruce. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah missed two key opportunities either side of half-time while United’s Fabian Schar denied Sadio Mane a tap-in with a timely clearance off the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica