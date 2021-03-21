Sports

Ottasolo FC in cloud nine after promotion

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Newly formed Ottasolo FC are in cloud nine after securing promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL) at the first time of asking, beating all teams to the only slot from the Ilorin centre of the Nigeria NationWide League One promotion playoff.

 

It was a flawless competition for the Lagos-based team as they top their group consisting of top teams like Ekiti FC, FC Ebiede, Abu Workers, United Kaduna,

 

Vet United of Jos and Remo FC, before a 2-0 victory against Kaduna-based Seat of God FC, who also top their group for the only slot from Ilorin. Ottasolo FC had won the Kwara Stadium Complex centre while Seat of God FC won the Kwara Football Academy (KFA) pitch centre to set the stage for the promotion playoff.

 

Last year when the team was newly formed, the owner of the club, Gabriel Davies, a former Stationery Stores defender, hinted ahead of the season his desire to see Ottasolo hitting the ground running in only their first season in the country’s third tier league.

 

The club showed their desire to achieve their aim during the Governor Wike pre-season tourney in Port Harcourt where they emerged the most entertaining team of the competition despite the presence of top Nigeria Professional Football League clubs like Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Lobi Stars and MFM.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

2020 Handball League: Transfer window closes Oct 15th

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    2020 Prudent Energy Handball League transfer window will officially close on 15th October, 2020.   According to Secretary General of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Haruna Maigidansanma. The HFN Scribe said no transfer deal will be entertained during the league championship hence the warning to clubs to do any transfer business they want […]
Sports

Report: Messi may opt for Barca stay

Posted on Author Reporter

  Indications have emerged that troubled Lionel Messi is considering staying at Barcelona and serve his remaining one year of his contract. According to Mirror, his father and agent, Jorge Messi has revealed that there is a possibility that his son stays at Barcelona for the final year of his contract amid claims that the club […]
Sports

EPL: Klopp, Wilder disagree over Anfield VAR calls

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jürgen Klopp claimed Liverpool were “disadvantaged” by VAR once again as his side overcame a controversial penalty award and a disallowed Mohamed Salah goal to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Anfield. The Premier League champions moved level on points with Everton at the top of the table thanks to Roberto Firmino’s first goal of the season […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica