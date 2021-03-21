Ottasolo FC in cloud nine after promotion

Newly formed Ottasolo FC are in cloud nine after securing promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL) at the first time of asking, beating all teams to the only slot from the Ilorin centre of the Nigeria NationWide League One promotion playoff.

It was a flawless competition for the Lagos-based team as they top their group consisting of top teams like Ekiti FC, FC Ebiede, Abu Workers, United Kaduna,

Vet United of Jos and Remo FC, before a 2-0 victory against Kaduna-based Seat of God FC, who also top their group for the only slot from Ilorin. Ottasolo FC had won the Kwara Stadium Complex centre while Seat of God FC won the Kwara Football Academy (KFA) pitch centre to set the stage for the promotion playoff.

Last year when the team was newly formed, the owner of the club, Gabriel Davies, a former Stationery Stores defender, hinted ahead of the season his desire to see Ottasolo hitting the ground running in only their first season in the country’s third tier league.

The club showed their desire to achieve their aim during the Governor Wike pre-season tourney in Port Harcourt where they emerged the most entertaining team of the competition despite the presence of top Nigeria Professional Football League clubs like Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Lobi Stars and MFM.

Like this: Like Loading...