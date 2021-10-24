Sports

Ottasolo Pre-season: Badawiy promises best tourney ever

The general coordinator of the fast-approaching Ottasolo Pre-season tournament, Mallam Bashir Badawiy, has revealed that the pre-season will be the best ever witnessed in recent time across the nation. The General Manager of Kwwara United, who already organized the Gov. Okowa pre-season and Gov. Wike pre-season in the past said that part from the host team, other teams contesting in the tournament scheduled for November 1 to 7 in Lagos, are all teams from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

He added that apart from great football action, there would also be side attractions for the fans to enjoy themselves. The Organising Committee Coordinator noted that the objective is to make the Ottasolo Pre Season Tournament the best in Nigeria. “I am delighted to inform you that 10 teams have shown interest to attend the maiden edition of the Ottasolo Pre Season Tournament,” Badawiy informed the Media. “We would be welcoming teams from majorly Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“Sunshine Stars, Niger Tornadoes, MFM FC, Kwara United, Lobi Stars, Abia Warriors, Gombe United among others have agreed to take part. “It is our dream to have Ottasolo Pre Season Tournament rated as the best pre-season competition in Nigeria and so many activities have been put in place to make it a prestigious event.

There will be side attractions. “On our part we are delighted that the competition will kickoff on November 1 in Lagos and it will help the teams to draw up their SWOT analysis before the season commences.” The Ottasolo Pre Season Tournament is bankrolled by Mr Gabriel Davies. Meanwhile, the partner, Ottasolo Pre-season Tournament, Kola Daniel, has stated that all modalities have been put in place for a hitch-free tournament holding at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos as from November 1.

He confirmed that the final two weeks to the start of the maiden edition of the tournament is being used to finalize all arrangements and ensure that even though the Ottasolo Pre-season Tourney is only in its debut, it would still rank among the best organized pre-season tournaments. Daniel, who is also media aide to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, said: “It has been two weeks of intensive preparation aimed at trying to package the first of its kind pre-season tournament in Nigeria named Ottasolo Pre-season Tournament that is going to take place in Lagos. “The start of the tourney is gathering momentum and clubs have been showing their interest to take part. We have got top NPFL clubs that have indicated interest to participate.”

