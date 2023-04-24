Otti cautions Abia over inciting comments

Abia State Governorelect Alex Otti has the state government for its utterances and actions since the ruling: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the governorship election to him. Otti expressed disappointment that the state government had allegedly resorted to “threats of violence and terrorism against Abia people since it was roundly defeated by the LP”. He said this in a statement by his media aide Ferdinand Ekeoma yesterday. Otti said: “Barely a week after Dr. Otti was declared governor-elect, the outgoing government under the leadership of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu maliciously accused Otti of orchestrating a court order freezing the accounts of the state in the various deposit money banks, an action which he said was calculated to create angst among the populace, especially the workforce.” , which continues to suffer untold hardship in the hands of the state, as a result of several months of unpaid salaries, and pit them against the governorelect.” The statement added: “Notwithstanding Dr. Otti’s explanation that he did not know anything about the court case, agents of government have continued to threaten the citizens and the governor-elect with violence for no justifiable reason, other than