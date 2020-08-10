Otti, ex-APGA guber candidate, to declare for APC

The former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has announced his intention to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), in furtherance of his political ambition.

Otti, in a statement issued Sunday by his Media Assistant, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said he would be declaring for APC on Friday, August 14, at his Ward, Ehi na Uguru Ward 5, Isialangwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, by 12 noon.

He recently resigned his membership of APGA, citing factionalisation of the party and loss of confidence in its leadership.

Otti, a first-class economist and former bank chief executive, was APGA’s gubernatorial candidate in Abia in 2015 and in 2019.

In 2015, he overwhelmingly won the election as affirmed by the Court of Appeal but that victory was truncated in a controversial judgment by the Supreme Court.

Similar thing played out again in 2019, except that the incumbent governor, Okezie Ikpeazu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was awarded victory at all level of the courts.

Otti continues to reject the outcomes of both the 2015 and 2019 governorship elections in Abia State.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the APC at the highest level has promised to storm Abia at a later date for a special state-wide reception for Otti and his group, after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic must have waned.

