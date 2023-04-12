News

Otti Names Transition Committee Members, Set For Friday Inauguration

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

…to be chaired by Victor Onyenkpa, Ifueko Omogui.

Dr Alex Otti, Abia State Governor-Elect has unveiled his Transition Committee Members ahead of his inauguration as the Governor of Abia State on May 29, 2023.

Unveiling the list, Otti explained that the Transition Council will help to articulate a policy document that would forge a direction and developmental agenda for Abia, in line with his vision for the state.

It was gathered that the team would be able to X-ray and cover different dimensions of the massive challenges staring the incoming government in the face, hence the inclusion of a reasonable number of men and women from diverse backgrounds.

The Council will be inaugurated on Friday, 14th April 2023, in Aba, the Commercial hub of Abia State, as personalities with a proven track record of creativity and service delivery are required to set the state on a progressive path to socioeconomic recovery.

New Telegraph reports that the list contains many eminent Nigerians from different backgrounds, have Mr Victor Onyenkpa, Partner and COO, KPMG, as Chairman, and cochaired by Mrs Ifueko Omogui Okauru, former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Other members of the committee include Ms Arunma Oteh, Ex-Director General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe, a Nigerian-born inventor who helped Apple design a semiconductor for the iPhone and Mr Uche Orji, the immediate past CEO of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Also included are, Victor Okoronkwo, GMD of Aiteo Oil and Gas; Chief Frank Nneji, Founder of ABC Transport Company; and Ide John Udeagbala, President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Prof Okey Oramah, President, Afreximbank, Cairo.

Other notable personalities on the list are, Chief David Ogba Onuoha (Bourdex), Chief Ume Kalu (SAN), Prof. Uche Eme Uche, Chief Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala, Dr Uzoamaka Amah-Mbah, Dr Okey Anueyiagu, Prof. Vincent Asor, Prince Chris Igwe, Dr Cliff Agbaeze, Mrs Lynda Saint Nwafor, Prof. Herbert Mbagwu, Mr Johnson Chukwu and Prof. Udechukwu Ogbonna.

The list also includes Sen. Darlington Nwokocha, Mr Bank Anthony Okoroafor, Prof. George Chima, Dr Eloka Umeh, Engr Kalu Nto, Mr Enyinnaya Onokala, Dr Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, Mr Lloyd Onaghinon, Prof. Azubuike Onyebuchi, Dr Chris Ukah, Dr Leo Ogba, Nnenna Nwakanma and Mrs Victoria Osondu-Adefala.

“Mr Ken Ahia (SAN), Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani, Prof. Joshua Uzoma Ogbonna, Dr Paschal Kanu, Mr Austin Uformba, Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor, Hon. Eziuche Ubani, Engr. Bob Ibeneme, DIG Azubuko Udah, Chief Okey Agbara, Prof. Kenneth Kalu and Mr Echezona Etiaba (SAN),” are also on the list.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Tricycle operators, others shut down Anambra over outrageous tax

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Awka, the capital of Anambra State, was shut down yesterday following the protest by tricycle and shuttle bus operators over the payment of N25,000 and N15,000 monthly as directed by the state government. Consequently, commuters were stranded as the tricycle and shuttle bus operators refused to carry passengers making them trek long distances to their […]
News

Nigeria’s current problem very complex – UK minister

Posted on Author Reporter

  The British Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, has described Nigeria’s security situation as massively complex, adding that no partnership would resolve the multiplicity of the country’s problems, whether it is Boko Haram insurgency or a number of other issues. Duddridge was fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja yesterday during his courtesy visit to the […]
News

Our officials attacked during court trial in Lagos –NCoS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Lagos State, yesterday, confirmed an attack on its personnel at the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), during the hearing for inmates. The Lagos state NCoS spokesperson, Mr Olarotimi Oladokun, confirmed the attack in an interview in Lagos, saying the attack was staged by persons suspected to be associates […]

Leave a Reply