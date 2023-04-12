Otti Names Transition Committee Members, Set For Friday Inauguration

…to be chaired by Victor Onyenkpa, Ifueko Omogui.

Dr Alex Otti, Abia State Governor-Elect has unveiled his Transition Committee Members ahead of his inauguration as the Governor of Abia State on May 29, 2023.

Unveiling the list, Otti explained that the Transition Council will help to articulate a policy document that would forge a direction and developmental agenda for Abia, in line with his vision for the state.

It was gathered that the team would be able to X-ray and cover different dimensions of the massive challenges staring the incoming government in the face, hence the inclusion of a reasonable number of men and women from diverse backgrounds.

The Council will be inaugurated on Friday, 14th April 2023, in Aba, the Commercial hub of Abia State, as personalities with a proven track record of creativity and service delivery are required to set the state on a progressive path to socioeconomic recovery.

New Telegraph reports that the list contains many eminent Nigerians from different backgrounds, have Mr Victor Onyenkpa, Partner and COO, KPMG, as Chairman, and cochaired by Mrs Ifueko Omogui Okauru, former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Other members of the committee include Ms Arunma Oteh, Ex-Director General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe, a Nigerian-born inventor who helped Apple design a semiconductor for the iPhone and Mr Uche Orji, the immediate past CEO of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Also included are, Victor Okoronkwo, GMD of Aiteo Oil and Gas; Chief Frank Nneji, Founder of ABC Transport Company; and Ide John Udeagbala, President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Prof Okey Oramah, President, Afreximbank, Cairo.

Other notable personalities on the list are, Chief David Ogba Onuoha (Bourdex), Chief Ume Kalu (SAN), Prof. Uche Eme Uche, Chief Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala, Dr Uzoamaka Amah-Mbah, Dr Okey Anueyiagu, Prof. Vincent Asor, Prince Chris Igwe, Dr Cliff Agbaeze, Mrs Lynda Saint Nwafor, Prof. Herbert Mbagwu, Mr Johnson Chukwu and Prof. Udechukwu Ogbonna.

The list also includes Sen. Darlington Nwokocha, Mr Bank Anthony Okoroafor, Prof. George Chima, Dr Eloka Umeh, Engr Kalu Nto, Mr Enyinnaya Onokala, Dr Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, Mr Lloyd Onaghinon, Prof. Azubuike Onyebuchi, Dr Chris Ukah, Dr Leo Ogba, Nnenna Nwakanma and Mrs Victoria Osondu-Adefala.

“Mr Ken Ahia (SAN), Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani, Prof. Joshua Uzoma Ogbonna, Dr Paschal Kanu, Mr Austin Uformba, Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor, Hon. Eziuche Ubani, Engr. Bob Ibeneme, DIG Azubuko Udah, Chief Okey Agbara, Prof. Kenneth Kalu and Mr Echezona Etiaba (SAN),” are also on the list.