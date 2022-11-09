Otti promises sacked Abia workers

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 Abia State governorship election Dr Alex Otti has condemned the sacking of non-indigenes by the state government. He promised to revisit such actions if elected. New Telegraph reports that on August 25, 2011, the state government issued a circular that directed non-indigenes on its employment to return to their states by October 1, 2011, with the only exceptions being those engaged in the tertiary institutions Otti made the promise during the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA) 2022 end-ofyear celebration and induction of 121 new members in Aba. He said he will revisit the issue of sacked Abia workers and their nonindigene counterparts, ensuring regular and prompt payment of salaries and pensions. Otti said there is no reason why a Nigerian will be in a state and be tagged as a non-indigene in a state he or she is working and contributing to the growth of that state’s economy.

