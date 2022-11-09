Otti promises sacked Abia workers

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 Abia State governorship election Dr Alex Otti has condemned the sacking of non-indigenes by the state government. He promised to revisit such actions if elected. New Telegraph reports that on August 25, 2011, the state government issued a circular that directed non-indigenes on its employment to return to their states by October 1, 2011, with the only exceptions being those engaged in the tertiary institutions Otti made the promise during the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA) 2022 end-ofyear celebration and induction of 121 new members in Aba. He said he will revisit the issue of sacked Abia workers and their nonindigene counterparts, ensuring regular and prompt payment of salaries and pensions. Otti said there is no reason why a Nigerian will be in a state and be tagged as a non-indigene in a state he or she is working and contributing to the growth of that state’s economy.
Related Articles
Owo Massacre: S’West govs declare 3-day mourning, review region’s state of security
Following the attack on St Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on June 5, where scores of worshippers were murdered by gunmen, governors within the South West states have declared a three-day mourning period in the region. While disclosing that the mourning period will be from June 13 to June 15, the governors directed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: INEC decries non-collection of 1m PVCs in Lagos
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State yesterday said at least 1,096,355 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) printed prior to the 2019 general election had not been collected. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with party leaders, civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders in Lagos, the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Olusegun Agbaje, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
GOtv iconic tour with Laycon hits Uyo
The city of Uyo in Akwa Ibom state played host to BBNaija S5 winner and GOtv Nigeria ambassador, Laycon, on the 2nd and 3rd of December for the second leg of the GOtv Iconic tour. The tour forms part of GOtv Nigeria’s festive season campaign featuring a special GOtv Jolli offer for new customers. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)