Otti reaffirms commitment to make Abia prosperous

Abia State Governorelect, Dr Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his commitment to reposition Abia on the path of steady growth and prosperity. This is contained in his Easter message to the people of the state, which he personally issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia. In the message, he stated: “As we had stated earlier, I wish to use the opportunity of this Easter day to reiterate that we will not disappoint you on the promises that we made to you. “My team and I are committed to the task of rebuilding our dear state, so it can take its place of pride in the comity of progressive states in Nigeria and truly assume her appellation as God’s Own State. “May the joy of this Easter celebration endure in your lives.” Otti described this year’s Easter celebration as “particularly special for me, because it is the Easter following our victory at the polls where our people spoke eloquently and gallantly with their votes. “I thank the Almighty God for the wonderful privilege to share the good news of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ from the dead with you,” he stated. He expressed joy that God thwarted the plans by the evil forces that had held the state bound for 24 years to rob him again of the people’s mandate.

Like this: Like Loading...