Otti To Abia Workers: Weep No More, Help Is Here At Last

PoAbia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti on Monday, May 1st, 2023 told all Civil Servants in the state that their sad experiences of being owed backlogs of salaries will become a thing of the past going forward.

Otti in a goodwill message he signed addressed the workers as “Fellow Abia Workers” stressing that he choose that because, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, they joined thousands of passionate, enthusiastic, and patriotic Abia voters to hire him as their employee.

The Governor-elect said that he has enormous respect for workers in the State and Local Government civil services, who, despite being owed many months of salary arrears, have ensured that the wheels of public service continue to spin.

He sympathizes with them stressing that he is aware that as usual, most of them will be celebrating this year’s May Day on empty stomachs as a result of non-payment of salaries, but assured them that such an ugly experience will never reoccur.

“I commend your resilience, long-suffering and uncommon dedication to duty in the service of our dear State. A year ago, I did the usual ritual of felicitation to you all, and I did reassure you that sooner than later, the ruinous era of gloom and sobriety would give way for a new dawn of blessings and abundance.

“Today, by the mercy of the Almighty God, our prayer, battle cry, and admonition, ‘Weep No More, Help is on the Way’, has been answered and we can assuredly declare, help is here,” he said.

Otti said he has always held the view that a worker that is neglected or poorly treated is a threat to the economic prosperity of a state, and argued that one of the ways to stimulate a depressed economy is to pay salaries and allowances as well as pay contractors to inject funds into the economy, which will in turn lead to increased demand for goods and services, higher productivity and job creation.

He said, “I’m convinced that God saw through our hearts, hence, He crowned our efforts with that nationally celebrated historic victory that has given us the platform to serve you.

“We are not unmindful of the enormity of the rot ravaging every sector of our economy, vis-a-vis the humongous liabilities being left behind by the outgoing PDP government, however, we are undaunted because we came prepared and will therefore hit the ground running, despite the challenges.

“As you celebrate this Special Edition of May Day, may the joy and heroism associated with being a worker gladden your hearts and inspire you all to continue to make sacrifices for a better Abia state.”

Otti assured that his incoming administration will move speedily, vigorously, and decisively in the task of rebuilding the Abia state and put better efforts to create wealth, jobs, prosperity, and opportunities for the Abia people, at all levels.