Otti to Ikpeazu: You have turned Abia into hilarious comedy skit

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Alex Otti yesrerday told Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu that his response to questions about infrastructure in a recent interview has made mockery of the state. Otti, a former Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc also told the governor that he is a servant of the people of Abia State and, therefore, should be answerable to the people at any time. Otti who was reacting to a recent viral interview with Ikpeazu in an Aba-based private radio station on the state of infrastructure in Abia said he received the governor’s response on the delay in completing the Osisioma Flyover with rude shock. In the widely watched and monitored interview, a radio personality asked the governor the reason behind the delay in completion of the project, stressing that the people will love to know what is happening.

Ikpeazu said: “What concerns you people with flyover? Were you people the ones that sent me to construct a flyover at Osisioma? “Was I not the one who decided to embark on that flyover project? You people were mocking the project and once called it a centre table, but now it is a flyover? “Were you the ones that sent me there to do it? I started it myself, designed it on my own, got foreign engineers to handle it for me and I’ve been paying them according to my income. “Now you people have seen that it is stressing, as they’ve started doing the stone base and you people are asking me questions about flyover. “Some of those complaining about flyover don’t even have cars. Will they climb this flyover with their foot? What concerns them with flyover? “We’re talking about something serious and they’re bringing up the issue of a flyover.

They should thank their God that the flyover is there already, whether they like it or not.” Reacting to Ikpeazu’s answer to the question, Otti, a former governorship candidate in both the 2015 and 2019 elections berated Ikpeazu and told him that his response was poor, uncouth, rude, thoughtless, disrespectful and very demeaning. In a press release by Ferdinand Ekeoma, his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Otti said that Ikpeazu displayed a Stone Age mien of an autocratic emperor. He said that the governor gave the impression that Abia is his personal estate that can be administered as it pleases him, without any objection from any corner.

 

