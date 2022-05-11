News

Otu emerges APC consensus guber candidate in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a leading gubernatorial aspirant, Prince Bassey Otu, has emerged as the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State. Otu is a former senator representing Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State. A statement by the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Erasmus Ekpang, indicated that Otu’s emergence as a consensus governorship candidate was the unanimous decision by the 17 governorship aspirants and party’s critical stakeholders. The statement further indicated that action was sequel to a meeting presided over by Governor Ben Ayade, with the State APC’s Chairman, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, other executive members and the 17 gubernatorial aspirants of the party. “The meeting of the party, which was held in Abuja, was a congenial political family meeting which resolved to donate power to Sen. Prince Bassey Otu to fly the flag of the party as its gubernatorial candidate.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gnashing their teeth over state of Calabar-Itu highway

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Travellers along Calabar-Itu highway have expressed their displeasure over the deplorable state of the road for over three years now. They complained that the Calabar-Itu highway, which was constructed in the mid-70, is now death trap as it has remained without maintenance ever since it was constructed. A survey carried out by the Correspondents Chapel […]
News

JUST IN: Eight dead in mass shooting at FedEx facility

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Chicago releases video of police shooting boy, 13 Eight people have been killed and many injured in a shooting in the US city of Indianapolis, police say. Witnesses heard several gunshots at a FedEx facility and one said he saw a man firing an automatic weapon, reports the BBC. The gunman, said to have […]
News

COVID-19: 63 people die, 775 cases confirmed in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, has confirmed that 63 people died from April last year to date as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Innane also said that from April last year to date, the state recorded 775 confirmed cases with 63 deaths while 15,042 cases were tested. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica