Otu emerges APC consensus guber candidate in C’River

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a leading gubernatorial aspirant, Prince Bassey Otu, has emerged as the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State. Otu is a former senator representing Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State. A statement by the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Erasmus Ekpang, indicated that Otu’s emergence as a consensus governorship candidate was the unanimous decision by the 17 governorship aspirants and party’s critical stakeholders. The statement further indicated that action was sequel to a meeting presided over by Governor Ben Ayade, with the State APC’s Chairman, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, other executive members and the 17 gubernatorial aspirants of the party. “The meeting of the party, which was held in Abuja, was a congenial political family meeting which resolved to donate power to Sen. Prince Bassey Otu to fly the flag of the party as its gubernatorial candidate.”
