News

Otu wins APC gov ticket in Cross River State

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Senator Bassey Otu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary by a landslide in Cross River State Also, Sandy Onor, a senator representing the Central District of Cross River State on Thursday, picked the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election. Out defeated two other aspirants by a wide margin of 811 votes. Senator John Owan-Enoh who came second got 84 votes while Chris Agara scored 63 votes. Similarly, Onor defeated a fellow senator, Gershom Bassey, who represents the Southern District. He scored 236 votes, while Bassey scored 175.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buni: Why we’re embarking on APC membership registration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

… Says defectors name not in party’s register The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State Alhaji Mai Mala Buni has aduced reasons for the membership registration and revalidation for the party. One of the reasons given by the Chairman is that many of the defectors into […]
News

Bayelsa gov swears in 25 cabinet members

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

BayelsaStateGovernor, DouyeDiri, yesterday told his new commissioners, who were sworn in Yenagoa, that service to the people was the essence of their appointment. The governor also charged them to work towards actualising the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.   Speaking during the swearing in of 24 new commissioners and a Special Adviser on Political […]
News

Ogun to reopen schools September 21

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Ogun State government yesterday announced September 21 for the reopening of schools in the state for the first term of 2020/2021 session.   This is coming almost six months after schools were shutdown in the state as part of effort curb spread of COVID-19. Governor Dapo Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica