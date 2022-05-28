Otu wins APC gov ticket in Cross River State

Senator Bassey Otu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary by a landslide in Cross River State Also, Sandy Onor, a senator representing the Central District of Cross River State on Thursday, picked the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election. Out defeated two other aspirants by a wide margin of 811 votes. Senator John Owan-Enoh who came second got 84 votes while Chris Agara scored 63 votes. Similarly, Onor defeated a fellow senator, Gershom Bassey, who represents the Southern District. He scored 236 votes, while Bassey scored 175.

