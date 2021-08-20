Otukpo Health Varsity debunks alleged ethnic bias, discrimination

The Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHSO), Otukpo, has debunked allegations of ethnic and religious bias and discrimination in the recruitment of its management staff and admission of students. Registrar and Secretary to the Council of the university, Malam Aminu Abba, in a statement yesterday, listed the management staff of the institution who cuts across different religious and ethnic divides, adding that same goes with its students, not forgetting strict adherence to qualification federal character and catchment areas.

The statement partly reads: “Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, is a federal government institution established with the mandate to train world class medical doctors, and other medical personnel, who would adequately cater for the health requirements of Nigerians. “The whole country is therefore its constituency in pursuit of academic excellence. Without prejudice to ethnic or religious bias, the management staff of FUHSO has been recruited solely on the basis of qualification, competence, and adherence to the federal character.”

