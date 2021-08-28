OTUNBA SEGUN RUNSEWE: Looking beyond oil economy to arts, culture, tourism option

Given his historic and rich background, Otunba Segun Runsewe, director general of the national Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), who is noted for his unique touch, passion and commitment to his avocation, has more than any Nigerian earned the right to know exactly where the shoe pitches when it comes to economic issues and the front row that culture and tourism should play in the diversification of Nigeria’s economy by Nigerian government. It is in this regard that he last week held an interactive session with the media stakeholders in the arts, culture and tourism sector.

It is was a definitive session in which Runsewe set out to outlined his long cherished belief on culture and tourism economy as the fulcrum of Nigeria’s government in the 21st century. He left no one in doubt of this when he stated clearly that: ‘‘The purpose of this meeting is to exchange views, opinions, knowledge and experiences on how this very important sector can be strengthened as a vehicle for creating wealth and driving sustainable economic development of Nigeria.’’

The urgent need for this discourse, according to him, is based on the premise of the current global realities: ‘‘In the wake of the current economic realities and with the breakdown of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, nations of the world are exploring various means of growing their economy.

‘‘With the rich and diverse cultural resources of Nigeria and given the abundant tourism resources, it stands to reason that if we must diversify our economy, we have to look outside crude oil which is the current major foreign exchange earner, and focus on arts, culture and tourism as one of the key players in our economic development.

‘‘It is in the light of the above that I have convened this meeting as the Director- General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the President of the World Craft Council (WCC) African region, so that we can brainstorm and cross-fertilise our experiences on the way forward for the next four years and beyond. Essentially, this platform provides opportunity for us as stakeholders to re-strategise and set a new agenda for our sector.

‘‘The near total dependence on crude oil exportation as the source of our foreign exchange earnings has greatly slowed down the pace of development in other sub-sectors of the economy such as agro-allied industry, manufacturing, solid minerals, and the service industry, among others. ‘‘The progressive fall in the prices of petroleum products and its attendant shock on the economy of Nigeria has made it highly imperative for Nigeria to pursue a sustained process of economic diversification, if we must attain the much needed economic stability and development. ‘‘It is now clear to all that Nigeria can no longer continue to depend solely on crude oil exportation.

This meeting is highly desirable as a platform for engendering national discourse on the options available to Nigeria as we seek to attain national development. ‘‘Permit me to point out that I had alerted Nigeria a long time ago on the dangers of our over-dependence on oil. While serving as the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation between 2006 and 2013, my policy thrust was encapsulated in the slogan “oil is good, but tourism is better because oil is exhaustible while tourism is sustainable and environment friendly.”

He made no pretense about his belief and the urgency of beating a path beyond oil and gas economy that has held Nigeria captive and short changed it growth. ‘‘Today, I will re-echo the views I have always shared on the need for us to drive the economic diversification process using the rich resources in arts, culture and tourism.’’ Runsewe is piqued by the black wool that oil and gas seemed to have thrown over the country, as he said that: Oil and gas have made us to lost focus.’’

The arts, culture and tourism sector, he said has the power to cast off the pall over the nation, however, he lamented the lack of the appreciation of its latent power by both the government and Nigerians. ‘‘We don’t understand this sector. It is the sector that can achieve all that the government and Nigerians want,’’ he said, but he questioned the nation’s commitment to it as he rhetorically asked, ‘‘but how much is voted for it.’’

His major concern: ‘‘For me, oil is becoming an issue that we need to look into so that we can effectively develop this country beyond oil. We need to open a new vista or narrative about this country’s economy options. ‘‘It has become very important for us look at this oil because if we don’t speak up now it will create more problems for us.’’

It is in this regard that Runsewe has taken on the campaign of awaking the consciousness of Nigerians and the government to the danger that the oil and gas sector portends for the country despite the recent passing of the Petroleum Industry Act and the committee set up by the federal government to articulate measures for its implementation.

In order to make the campaign an enduring and far reaching one, Runsewe has gone a step further by documenting his belief in a book form through the publications of two documents, entitled: Beyond the Oil Economic: The Diversification Option for Nigeria. The first document set out in clear terms his postulations on Nigeria economy and the inherent wealth and potentials laying fallow in Nigerian arts, culture and tourism sector while the second document is a pictorial presentation of some of these resources spread across the 37 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

These are must have and read documents as they are quite distinct and well delineated for easy read and appreciation. Divided into different sections, he set out the history and geographical elements of Nigeria, periscope the multi layered economy of Nigeria from pre-colonial to post colonial, where agric economy among others dictated the pace to the discovery of oil and gas in 1956 to the 21st century where due to the present realities oil and gas sector has become endangered and as a result Nigeria economy is on the back foot while the nation bleeds. However, he posited that there is a way out of the dark tunnel and that way is only in paying serious attention to arts, culture and tourism sector. He set out in clear terms the inherent richness of the sector as he outlined the various segments that make up the sector.

Beginning from its people, rich cultural heritage that include music and songs; film industry; arts and crafts products; festivals; indigenous cuisines; and tourism, which has different elements as – ecotourism; cultural/historical offerings; cultural tourism; religious tourism; conference tourism (MICE); and beach tourism. He also set out examples of countries, such as China, Brazil, South Africa and Dubai, which have in recent years focused on tourism and the wonders that tourism, has performed for them, with Dubai as his classic and poster country, which Nigeria should emulate.

This is even more apparent because its bears some affinities with Nigeria especially in the area of oil and gas. Even though the country has oil and gas in abundance reserve and reaps heavily from it but it main economic thrust is tourism as it has effectively used it oil and gas wealth to create a first class global enclave that has become the playground of the world. According to him: ‘‘Today, Dubai which was a remote and obscure desert, has transformed into a vibrant, modern and business city.

Virtually every sector has been reinvented by oil wealth, thus transforming Dubai into a state with massive, modern and state of the art infrastructure. ‘‘Dubai has become known for its successful building projects, including the Burj Al Arab, the world’s tallest free standing hotel, the Palm Island, a construction of three artificial islands in the shape of a palm, the World Islands, massive man-made archipelago island in the shape of the world and Burj Khalifa, which is the world tallest man-made structure, among others. ‘‘Dubai has long planned ahead for a post oil economy.

Judiciously utilising the revenue from oil, it has expanded and strengthened trade and commerce, the traditional base of her economy. Oil now accounts for less than 5% of its GDP. As a centre of commerce, it is the melting port for goods from all over the world.’’ Nigeria, he said can also replicate this enviable achievements because it has the people and resources. But it all comes down to leadership, vision, discipline and political will to do what is needed to lift the nation out of its present dungeon.

To lead this move, he calls for unity and concerted efforts on the part of the various stakeholders and associations in arts, culture and tourism to show the way forward through their commitments to their trade. ‘‘It is therefore our collective responsibility to ensure that the sector takes its pride of place in the Nigerian economy. I urge us to work together to synergise, to always share ideas and experiences on the best practices in the sector. Countries like China, India, Dubai, Brazil and South Africa that are reaping from the huge benefits in the arts, culture and tourism sector today started like us. They did not have better resources than us. It is the vision, the passion and the commitment that make the difference. It is not too late to start now.’’

Like this: Like Loading...