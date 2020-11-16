Otunuga: Fall in FDI’ll further cloud growth prospect

Mr. Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM, a global online financial trading and investing firm, in this interview with CHRIS UGWU, discusses issues affecting the nation’s capital market and the economy

How do you assess the Nigerian economy?

It has been the same recurrent themes punishing Nigeria’s economy over the past few years. A terrible combination of rising inflation, weakening local currency, dollar scarcity and unemployment translated to tepid economic growth.

External risks in the form of severely depressed oil prices, slowing global growth and COVID-19 simply rubbed salt into an open wound. Africa’s largest economy has already been dragged into a recession in 2020, thanks to pandemic-linked lockdowns and could struggle to recover if oil prices remain depressed and inflation continues to accelerate.

The International Monetary Fund expects the country to contract -4.3 per cent in 2020, but this will heavily depend on whether Nigeria can heal from the deep wounds inflicted by COVID-19. On top of this, the performance of oil, which accounts for a handsome chunk of export earnings and government revenues will play a key part in the country’s outlook beyond 2020.

While the Central Bank of Nigeria has cut interest rates twice this year to stimulate consumption, which accounts for a significant share of GDP, this may come at the expense of rising inflation.

It has been widely identified that fiscal policy remains a sharper tool against the health pandemic, with CBN so far making a total of N3.5 trillion disbursements to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID to Nigeria’s economy.

In a nutshell, Nigeria’s economy remains on the same on-going mission to break away from the wicked chains of oil reliance. However, given oil’s negative outlook and state of the global economy, the clock is dangerously ticking for the completion of this quest with failure heavily exposing Nigeria to external risks.

What is your take on the investment landscape in Nigeria?

Despite the negative impacts of COVID- 19 and low oil prices to Nigeria’s economy, the All-Share Index has performed relatively well in 2020 – gaining almost 24 per cent YTD. Gains witnessed in the local stock markets could be the result of investor hunting gains in the face of increasingly negative real returns in the fixed income markets.

This has been a trend witnessed across the globe as central banks took unprecedented steps to shield their economies from COVID-19. Local stocks may push higher in the near term with the latest breakthrough in the race to find a vaccine for COVID- 19 supporting risk sentiment.

Although the latest report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has shown that FDI to Nigeria fell by 29 per cent to $1.2 billion. It must be kept in mind that such a drop was the result of COVID-19 halting on-going projects and closing sites in the oil and gas industry. A drop in foreign direct investment will most likely add to the growing list of negative themes, clouding the country’s growth prospects.

How has COVID-19 impacted the global market?

The world economy is still piecing itself back together from the chaos left by COVID-19. Initially, global markets tumbled back in March after COVD-19 put the world on standstill. Although equity markets later rebounded, thanks to lower interest rates and unprecedented stimulus measures, it has become increasingly clear that fiscal policy was a more effective tool against COVID-19.

Fast forward, today, global stocks are trading at record highs while economic growth from developed and developing economies rebounded during the third quarter of 2020.

Given how coronavirus cases are surging in Europe and the United States, global markets are certainly not out of the woods yet despite the recent breakthrough. Overall, the pandemic has had a profound impact on global, currency, equity and commodity markets. One of the biggest losers of COVID-19 was oil, which went negative for the first time in history, while safehavens like the dollar, Japanese Yen and even gold were able to exploit the risk aversion.

Nigerian capital market has remained resilient despite the pandemic, what do you think accounts for the positive sentiment?

N i g e r i a ’ s stock markets are up almost 24 per cent since the start of the year. This is based around investors hunting for profit at a time where the country’s fixed income market is offering negative real yields. While the capital market could push higher in the near and even benefit from exter nal forces like Biden’s victory and a potential cure for COVID-19, gains are likely to be capped by Nigeria’s domestic economic conditions.

The latest report on inflation in Nigeria showed an increase, what are the implications for the economy and CBN monetary policy?

Inflation in Nigeria has been above the Central Bank of Nigeria’s six per cent to nine per cent for an extended period of time. The terrible combination of border closures, COVID-related disruptions and lower interest rates are fuelling inflationary pressures.

This remains a significant risk to the economy and naira exchange as rising consumer prices weaken purchasing power, which in turn could hit consumption.

As inflation follows a positive trajectory, the Central Bank of Nigeria is unlikely to cut interest rates to stimulate growth. In the absence of repeatedly cutting interest rates to stimulating economic growth, the Central Bank of Nigeria turned to unconventional monetary policy tools. Raising the loan-to-deposit policy was a strategy seen encouraging banks to lend and de-risk the real sector, particularly SMEs.

Back in October 2019 when the LDR was raised from 60 per cent to 65 per cent, questions were raised whether such a move would support economic growth at a time where the country was dealing with severely depressed oil prices and rising inflationary pressures. Supported by the LDR, consumer credit improved in the first few months of 2020, from N1.4 trillion in January to N1.6 trillion in May.

However, the coronavirus outbreak and strict lockdown restrictions heavily impacted cash flow and income of not only individuals, but businesses. Such an unfavourable development raised the risk of bad loans ultimately reducing lending by banks to consumers.

While the LDR policy was steering the Nigerian economy in the right direction and supporting growth, the health pandemic known as COVID-19 and disruption it brings has impacted the effectiveness of this tool. While monetary policy could support the economy, fiscal policy has been hailed as the sharper weapon against the coronavirus menace.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has recently announced that it disbursed N3.5 trillion as stimulus packages to tackle the negative impacts of COVID-19 on Africa’s largest economy.

What impact would the election of Joe Biden have on emerging market as regards investments?

A Biden presidency could bring an improved, even stronger bilateral relations and prospects of a more predictable policy towards Nigeria. The improving trade relations between both countries could offer a boost to Nigeria’s economy.

The dollar is also seen weakening under Biden due to the prospects of more fiscal policies, such will be welcomed by many emerging markets, including those with high dollar-denominated debt.

Do you think the adoption of a more flexible exchange rate policy by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will boost the Nigerian capital market and the economy?

A flexible exchange rate that allows the natural forces of supply and demand to determine the equilibrium value of naira may create transparency – ultimately boosting foreign investor interest towards Nigerian assets.

The question is whether Nigeria will be able to handle the aftermath from a free-floating naira. Such a move may result in a sharp depreciation in naira, which may hit consumers as inflation sky rockets and purchasing power crumbles.

All in all, the idea of a freefloating naira could elevate Nigeria’s economic prospects and offer transparency. However, this will depend on whether the country had the ability to bounce back from the potential pain inflicted by a tumbling naira.

