Metro & Crime

Otuoke Varsity student commits suicide over poor academic performance

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A 27-year-old 200-level student of History and Diplomacy in the Federal University, Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, Lucky Arikekpar, reportedly committed suicide on Monday. Arikekpar, who hailed from Otuakeme in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, hanged himself with a rope tied to a ceiling fan after locking the door and windows.

Sources in the university community said that was not the first time the deceased had attempted to take his life. According to them, he made such attempts twice last year. “His family always complains that he spends too much effort, time and money on Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) politics rather than facing his studies,” a source said. Arikekpar, it was learnt, left a suicide note expressing frustrations with the pressure from his relatives, saying they left him with no option than to kill himself for peace to reign. A family member, who pleaded anonymity, said that family members would have taken the matter seriously but with the suicide note he left behind, they had to accept the situation and move on.

He said: “The young man has been buried according to the traditions of the Ogbia people when such tragic incidents occur.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, but said that no official report had been made at the command headquarters yet. He promised to get across to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kolo Police Station, for details. The FUO Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mercy Ekort, said Arikekpar’s body had been retrieved by his family. Also, the Student Union President, Mr. Kojo Debekeme, explained that Arikekpar died out of depression, as he could not cope with some family issues again.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

SDGs expert proffers solutions to surmounting COVID-19 pandemic fallout

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti A Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs) expert, Mr. Micheal Ale, has suggested that urgent and robust boost in industrialization is key to helping Nigeria recover from a possible recession brought about by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the Covid-19 has brought into the limelight the significance of the […]
Metro & Crime

Shock as Lagos politician, Lanre Razak, dies

Posted on Author Reporter

*We’ve lost another committed, loyal party man, says Sanwo-Olu   Muritala Ayinla   Tragedy Saturday struck in Lagos as another notable politicians and member of Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Chief Lanre Rasak died after a brief illness. The Epe-born politician and an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain died on Saturday morning at the […]
Metro & Crime

Bida-Minna road: Aggrieved APC members give FG, Niger Gov 5-day ultimatum to close road

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Few days after bowing to pressure from the Federal Government to rescind its decision on the closure of state-owned roads, the Niger State government has been given a five-day ultimatum by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to close them once again in order to fast track the roads’ construction.   The aggrieved members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica