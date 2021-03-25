Otuoke Varsity student commits suicide over poor academic performance

A 27-year-old 200-level student of History and Diplomacy in the Federal University, Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, Lucky Arikekpar, reportedly committed suicide on Monday. Arikekpar, who hailed from Otuakeme in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, hanged himself with a rope tied to a ceiling fan after locking the door and windows.

Sources in the university community said that was not the first time the deceased had attempted to take his life. According to them, he made such attempts twice last year. “His family always complains that he spends too much effort, time and money on Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) politics rather than facing his studies,” a source said. Arikekpar, it was learnt, left a suicide note expressing frustrations with the pressure from his relatives, saying they left him with no option than to kill himself for peace to reign. A family member, who pleaded anonymity, said that family members would have taken the matter seriously but with the suicide note he left behind, they had to accept the situation and move on.

He said: “The young man has been buried according to the traditions of the Ogbia people when such tragic incidents occur.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, but said that no official report had been made at the command headquarters yet. He promised to get across to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kolo Police Station, for details. The FUO Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mercy Ekort, said Arikekpar’s body had been retrieved by his family. Also, the Student Union President, Mr. Kojo Debekeme, explained that Arikekpar died out of depression, as he could not cope with some family issues again.

