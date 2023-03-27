Sports

Otusanya teams up with Norwegian side, FK Haugesund

Flying Eagles forward, Segun Otusanya, has put behind him the disappointment of missing out of the recently concluded Africa U-20 Nations Cup in Egypt. Despite his performance in the preparatory games for the competition, where he scored eight goals in six matches, was among the players dropped as the technical crew claimed he was injured. However, Otusanya said he has gotten over the disappointment and happy that the team qualified for the World Cup while looking forward to making the team to Indonesia later in the year.

“I am happy with the new challenge and this will help me to show further the talent in me,” he said. “FK Haugesund is a top club here in Norway and I am looking forward to helping the team to reach its goals. “I will continue to work hard and see how I can return to the U-20 team ahead of the World Cup. I am happy the team made it to the World Cup and also secured the bronze medal at the AFCON.” Speaking also after capturing the striker, FK Haugesund’s Sporting Director, Eirik Opedal, expressed happiness in signing the forward.

Gunen salutes Dare over move to reposition long distance races

World Athletics certified lecturer, Prof. Ezra Gunen, has hailed Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Sunday Dare, over his determined move to resuscitate long distance running in Nigeria after years of neglect.   Gunnen, a former national steeplechase record holder and World Athletics certified lecturer said the Sports Minister has shown uncommon political will to […]
Bundesliga: Dortmund lose to late Leverkusen goal

  Borussia Dortmund’s hopes of moving up to second in the Bundesliga were dashed as they fell to a narrow defeat at Bayer Leverkusen. The result instead sees Leverkusen go second, three points above Dortmund who remain fourth. Moussa Diaby’s low effort had given the hosts a merited early lead, reports the BBC. But the […]
GOtv Boxing Night: ‘Real One’ thanks sponsors

Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu, reigning World Boxing Federation (WBF) world super featherweight champion, has thanked the organisers of GOtv Boxing Night for the N1 million prize awarded to him at the event. Oladosu emerged the WBF world super featherweight champion when he defeated Emmanuel ‘Akufo Addo’ Quartey of Ghana via a ninth round knockout at […]

