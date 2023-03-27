Otusanya teams up with Norwegian side, FK Haugesund

Flying Eagles forward, Segun Otusanya, has put behind him the disappointment of missing out of the recently concluded Africa U-20 Nations Cup in Egypt. Despite his performance in the preparatory games for the competition, where he scored eight goals in six matches, was among the players dropped as the technical crew claimed he was injured. However, Otusanya said he has gotten over the disappointment and happy that the team qualified for the World Cup while looking forward to making the team to Indonesia later in the year.

“I am happy with the new challenge and this will help me to show further the talent in me,” he said. “FK Haugesund is a top club here in Norway and I am looking forward to helping the team to reach its goals. “I will continue to work hard and see how I can return to the U-20 team ahead of the World Cup. I am happy the team made it to the World Cup and also secured the bronze medal at the AFCON.” Speaking also after capturing the striker, FK Haugesund’s Sporting Director, Eirik Opedal, expressed happiness in signing the forward.

