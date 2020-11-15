OTV hits the airwaves with contemporary Christian programmes

Catching up with the pace of global television broadcasting, a nascent Christian faith-based cable TV channel, Osasogie Television (OTV) is hitting the airwaves with contemporary Christian programmes aimed at expanding the frontiers of the spread of the gospel of Jesus Christ across the globe.

The all gospel television channel with corporate office at Alagbado, Lagos, Nigeria, is founded and run by Prophet E.O Emmanuel as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of the television outfit. Prophet Emmanuel, who shared the vision of the outfit recently said: “OTV is a Christian contemporary television. Our orientation is Jesus Christ.

Our foundation is the word of God. OTV is contemporary in the sense that its contents are sharp departure from boring programmes. OTV strikes a balance between “a Christian television channel and a general appeal.

“Our contents appeal to both Christians and non- Christians. There are lots of Christian TVs whose contents are too religious and unattractive to non-Christian viewers against the purpose of the gospel to reach out to the lost souls. OTV reaches out to its audience in easier and gracious ways in the comfort of their homes, offices, churches and smart phones through our internet broadcast,” Emmanuel explained.

OTV broadcasts in a modern way to preach the full gospel to the world in forms of music, arts and culture among other communicative and interactive ways with the use of one of the best and modern television broadcast equipment and facilities. It operates one of the best television broadcast facilities that include an aesthetic broadcast studio and a digital television equipment

. “If your ministry appears on OTV it will reach all parts of the world because we will broadcast your ministry on various global media that includes Apple, Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV channels in addition to live streaming on social media such as face book, YouTube etc.

So, once you appear on OTV you are all over the world,” the OTV boss assures church pastors. OTV programme contents include sermons, gospel music, entertainment, movies, children programmes, sports, talk shows and news bulletins among other interesting, attractive and educating contents in its rich pour porri.

Emmanuel adds: “Our contents are lot of religious features, but with a general appeal across interdenominational, statuses, genders, cultures, nationalities, colours and races etc.

“Any preacher from any church denomination can feature on OTV. We don’t interfere in doctrinal beliefs. We won’t control or regulate your doctrine. You are free to preach whatever you want to preach as long as you are being led by the spirit of God and not a false prophet or a false teacher.

But we don’t accept or broadcast heretic teachings on OTV. We are aware of lots of unwholesome dramas taking place in some churches today in the name of liberal gospel. We don’t allow such contents on OTV. We only broadcast the full gospel in the most acceptable way.” “OTV commercial rates are highly affordable to all preachers and advertisers.

Our rates are quite low to encourage more patronage for the sake of the preaching of the gospel on OTV. If you pay for 12 months in advance you will get one month free slot. For further enquiry please call or whatsApp us on at 08075598139 or (+23408075598139). Our aim is to broadcast the full gospel to all the corners of the world,” the OTV boss explained.

