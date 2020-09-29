Metro & Crime

OUK Movement committed to grassroots mobilization

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Comment(0)

*Intensifies membership drive

The OUK Movement, a non-partisan socio-political ideological group, says it is committed to mobilising the grassroots for political awareness and participation.
Chairman of the group, Engr. Agu Ndukwe said after the group’s meeting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, that the OUK Movement was poised to raise the bar in the orientation and mobilization of grassroot support as part of it’s agenda
According to Ndukwe, the effort is geared towards actualising the ideals and vision of leadership philosophy based on selfless Community service exemplified by the Senate Chief whip and former Abia State governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.
The Chairman said in a statement: “We have envisioned this forum to stand out and maintain a balanced reflection of every segment of Abia political landscape. This will help us achieve enviable spread, engender adequate participation and reinvigorate robust mobilization of members from the angle of strength. It’s expected and hoped that we deliver our gospel of community service in leadership as succour to Abians at their door steps.
“We shall diligently focus on raising a competent army of supporters from every nook and cranny of Abia State without leaving any stone unturned. This will reflect on the composition of this forum as a practical example and demonstration of our resolve and commitment.
“WhatsApp allows only 245 members in every group. This reduces to an average minimum of 10 members from each local government area of the state. We must meet this target as a minimum requirement within the limits of this forum, anything short of this may not be a good indicator in the journey to deliver the goods as expected of us.
“Let all hands be on deck, Abia State is our patrimony and we shall not watch it bleed to death.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Non-payment of salaries: Ogun lecturer slumps, dies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A lecturer with the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, Oladeji Adebolujo, of Fine Arts Department, School of Vocational and Technical Education, has reportedly slumped and died at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the State capital. According to available information, the lecturer, who was said to have last received his salary in May 2020, […]
Metro & Crime

After nearly 50 years on the run, 77-year-old prison escapee captured

Posted on Author Reporter

A 77-year-old prison escapee who had been on the run for nearly half a century was captured this week in New Mexico, the FBI said. The retired police officer who Luis Archuleta was convicted of shooting in the stomach in 1971 said Thursday he tracked down Archuleta after receiving a telephone tip this summer. “I’m […]
Metro & Crime

Flood warning: Edo Govt charges residents to clear waterways, desilt gutters

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Edo State Government has reiterated its call on residents to desilt gutters, canals and moats in their area to prepare the state for the severe flooding this year predicted by the Federal Government. Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement yesterday in Benin City, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: