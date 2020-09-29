OUK Movement committed to grassroots mobilization

*Intensifies membership drive

The OUK Movement, a non-partisan socio-political ideological group, says it is committed to mobilising the grassroots for political awareness and participation.

Chairman of the group, Engr. Agu Ndukwe said after the group’s meeting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, that the OUK Movement was poised to raise the bar in the orientation and mobilization of grassroot support as part of it’s agenda

According to Ndukwe, the effort is geared towards actualising the ideals and vision of leadership philosophy based on selfless Community service exemplified by the Senate Chief whip and former Abia State governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Chairman said in a statement: “We have envisioned this forum to stand out and maintain a balanced reflection of every segment of Abia political landscape. This will help us achieve enviable spread, engender adequate participation and reinvigorate robust mobilization of members from the angle of strength. It’s expected and hoped that we deliver our gospel of community service in leadership as succour to Abians at their door steps.

“We shall diligently focus on raising a competent army of supporters from every nook and cranny of Abia State without leaving any stone unturned. This will reflect on the composition of this forum as a practical example and demonstration of our resolve and commitment.

“WhatsApp allows only 245 members in every group. This reduces to an average minimum of 10 members from each local government area of the state. We must meet this target as a minimum requirement within the limits of this forum, anything short of this may not be a good indicator in the journey to deliver the goods as expected of us.

“Let all hands be on deck, Abia State is our patrimony and we shall not watch it bleed to death.”

Like this: Like Loading...