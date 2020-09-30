OUK Movement reiterates commitment to grassroots drive

The OUK Movement, a non- sociopolitical ideological group, has said that it was committed to mobilising the grassroots for political awareness and participation. Chairman of the group, Engr. Agu Ndukwe who lauded the Movement said in Umuahia, Abia State capital after the groups meeting that the OUK Movement was poised to raise the bar in the orientation and mobilization of grassroots support as part of its agenda. According to Ndukwe, the effort was geared towards actualising the ideals and vision of leadership philosophy based on selfless community service exemplified by the Senate Chief Whip and former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. He said: “We have envisioned this forum to stand out and maintain a balanced reflection of every segment of Abia political landscape.

This will help us achieve enviable spread, engender adequate participation and reinvigorate robust mobilization of members from the angle of strength. It’s expected and hoped that we deliver our Gospel of Community service in Leadership as succour to Abians at their door step. “We shall diligently focus on raising a competent Army of supporters from every nook and cranny of Abia State without leaving any stone unturned.

“This will reflect on the composition of this forum as a practical example and demonstration of our resolve and commitment. “WhatsApp allows only 245 members in every group. This reduces to an average minimum of 10 members from each Local Government Area of the State. We must meet this target as a minimum requirement within the limits of this forum anything short of this may not be a good indicator in the journey to deliver the goods as expected of us. “Let all hands be on deck, Abia State is our patrimony and we shall not watch it bleed to death.”

