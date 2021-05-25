OUKF embarks on COVID-19 sensitisation outreach

Inside Abuja

The Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation (OUKF), recently embarked on a public sensitisation programme to raise awareness on the COVID19 pandemic. CALEB ONWE reports

 

Since the outbreak of the corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria, government at various levels have been doing a lot to curtail the impact of the disease on the populace.

 

During the first and second waves of the disease, many Nigerians had embraced the various preventive protocols prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and adopted by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 for the country.

 

The average resident of Abuja has become used to wearing a face mask, sanitising his/her hands regularly and keeping social distance, especially at public places.

 

However, it does appear that due to the rather long duration the disease had lasted and the relatively low mortality rate, citizens had let down the guards. In a bid to complement the efforts of the government in sustaining the consciousness of the people about the ailment, the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation (OUKF), a non-profit and nongovernmental organisation, recently embarked on a sensitisation exercise to some communities and institutions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

 

The sensitisation programme, which took the shape of a mini carnival, was designed to raise public awareness on the pandemic, especially with the reports that the disease was staging a comeback in what is now known as the third wave.

 

The foundation, which holds a Special Consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations, distributed COVID 19 prevention items to residents of some communities. Some of the items distributed include, hand sanitizers, soaps, face masks, toilet rolls, among others.

 

These items which were packaged in branded cartons were distributed    free of charge by the foundation’s team, comprising both staff and volunteers who also adorned colourful branded T-shirts and face – caps.

 

The sensitisation train, which was at the Kuje Correctional and Custodial Centre (Prison), met the top officials of the centre and presented the gift items.

 

Executive Secretary, OUKF, Rev (Mrs) Jemaimah Ola Kalu, who made the presentations, said the items were meant to be distributed to the inmates to assist them in maintaining personal hygiene and preventing the spread of corona virus.

 

Speaking during the exercise, Kalu said as part of COVID-19 protocols, the use of face masks and hand sanitizers were still very relevant in combating the pandemic.

 

She warned that despite the availability of vaccines, the deadly virus was still very much around and might not disappear so fast. Kalu observed that due to the economic situation of the country, most people can’t afford to sustain the  purchase of these preventive and non pharmaceutical items, hence the need for the foundation’s philanthropic initiative.

 

She said: “We are in Kuje to touch the lives of the inmates in this correctional centre as a foundation. We believe that basic health is the right of everyone. “We are also optimistic that the items will be distributed and utilised judiciously.

 

The items have been given to the officials and they have also assured us that the items will get to the inmates. “We are also distributing the items to people in Nyanya, Utako and Kubwa markets. The foundation is focused on helping the needy and vulnerable in society.”

 

The officer-charge of the Custodial Centre, DCC Gabriel Agada, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, expressed profound appreciation to the OUK Foundation for its philanthropic gestures.

 

Agada assured that the items will be judiciously distributed among the inmate  He assured that the management of the facility will not relent in the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and will continue to support the government in containing the scourge.

 

Agada also commended the chairman of the Foundation, who is the current Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for the initiative, affirming that the former governor was known for his philanthropic gestures in the country.

 

Project Manager for the sensitisation, Mr. Iheaka Iheaka, told Inside Abuja that the OUKF chose to start the sensitisation programme in the nation’s capital for strategic reasons. He explained that Abuja, which hosts the foundation’s headquarters, chosen as the pilot state to flag off the programme. According to him, the exercise will soon be extended to other states in the country.

 

Iheaka listed Utako Market, Nyanya Park and Kubwa Market as areas to be covered during the two day exercise. In recent years, the OUKF has been involved in numerous empowerment programmes.

 

It has given free palm seedlings to farmers, sponsored free medical outreaches, peace initiative programmes, youth empowerment summits, scholarship awards, cultural/ tourism promotion activities , and other social investment programmes in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030. The Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation has also introduced a loan scheme for petty traders and an empowerment scheme for citizens of Abia State.

