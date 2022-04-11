Our 1.8m votes belong to Emmanuel, Umo Eno – A’Ibom Traders

Traders and artisans in Akwa Ibom State have unanimously thrown their weight behind the presidential aspirations of Governor Udom Emmanuel and governorship bid of Pastor Umo Eno.

The traders also pledge to support their campaigns with publicity and awareness materials to the tune of N500 million.

Speaking on behalf of the traders on the occasion of the Nigerian Traders Summit and Trade Exposition Monday at Itam Market Uyo Akwa Ibom State, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Trade and Market Matters Akparawa Idoreyin Raphael said the traders will encourage the duo because of their outstanding performances in public service.

“We will support Udom Emmanuel’s presidential campaign with several printed souvenirs. We have declared Gov. Emmanuel very capable to govern Nigeria,” he said.

“We, traders with over 1.8 million votes are endorsing Pastor Umo Eno as the next governor. We have heard stories of governor’s battling to defend how many months’ salaries they owe workers, one actually said he was owing only 13 not 24 months as speculated. But in Akwa Ibom State, our governor pays as at when due and we are sending him to presidency to solve the problems of Nigeria and Umo Eno as governor to continue the good work in the state.”

Recounting the achievements of the governor, he posited: “The Ibom Air Emmanuel floated is the best Airline in the whole of Africa. He established international links to bring industries to Akwa Ibom State among many projects.”

The traders used the occasion to express gratitude to the governor for the N2 billion interest free loan, appointment of traders into his cabinet and the hopeful handing over government to a trader, Pastor Umo Eno in 2023.

