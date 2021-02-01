Our agenda for new service chiefs, by lawyers

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have asked the new service chiefs appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to be on top of their game both in tactics, strategies and timing as they were carrying the burden of a raped and bereaved nation seeking succour

Some senior lawyers have asked the newly appointed service chiefs to hit the ground running by ensuring that it was no longer business as usual in their quests to find a lasting solution to the raging security problems confronting the nation.

The lawyers noted that it would require the courage, foresight and experience of the newly appointed service chiefs to succeed in the onerous task before them at a time the country was facing deep rooted security challenges.

President Muhammadu Buhari had Tuesday last week announced the appointment of a new set of service chiefs after several months of public outcry for rejigging the nation’s security architecture.

The newly appointed service chiefs are Major General Leo Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff); Major General I. Attahiru Gambo (Chief of Army Staff); Rear Admiral A. Z. Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Vice Marshall I. O. Alao (Chief of Air Staff).

They replaced General Abayomi Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff); Lt. General Tukur Burutai (Chief of Army Staff); Vice Admiral Ekwe Ibas Ibok (Chief of Naval Staff) and Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff). The former service chiefs were said to have tendered their resignations simultaneously.

A statement dated 26th January, 2021 and signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, reads “President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the service chiefs and their retirement from service.

"Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt- Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

“President Buhari thanks the outgoing service chiefs for what he calls their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,” wishing them well in their future endeavours.

"The new Service Chiefs are Major- General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A. Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

“The President congratulates the new service chiefs, and urges them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.”

Buhari writes NASS on appointment

The president had written the National Assembly seeking the confirmation of the recently appointed service chiefs by the lawmakers.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Babajide Omoworare, indicated that the president’s letter dated January 27, 2021, was in line with the provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A 20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari has communicated the appointment of the service chiefs to the National Assembly and has sought for the confirmation of the said appointment by the Senate through his letter to the Senate President dated 27th January 2021.

This was done in furtherance of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A 20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

“Contrary to fears expressed in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari has “bypassed” the National Assembly in the process of appointment of the service chiefs and that he has no intention of seeking consideration and confirmation of their appointment,

Mr. President upon nomination for appointment sought confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Major General Lucky Irabor, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff respectively, vide his aforementioned letter.

“It is on record that this same procedure was adopted when the immediate past service chiefs were appointed. Upon announcement of the appointment of the then Service Chiefs – Major General Abayomi Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff), Major General Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Ibok- Efe Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff) and Air Vice-Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff), Mr. President had written the 8th Senate on 14th July 2015 for confirmation.

Whilst the correspondence was read on the floor of the Senate on 28th July, 2015, consideration and confirmation of the appointments was carried out at the Committee of the Whole on 4th August 2015.

“It will be recalled that the National Assembly will only resume plenary sessions on 9th February, 2021 when hopefully Mr. President’s communication for consideration and confirmation of the nomination for appointment of the service chiefs would be undertaken.

“Before this administration, confirmation of service chiefs were not sought and obtained from the National Assembly in consonance with the provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A 20 LFN.

“We are aware that in Keyamo vs President & Ors, the Federal High Court set aside the Armed Forces Modification Order 2008 (purportedly made under Section 315 [2) of the Constitution) on 1st July, 2013 and ruled that the confirmation of the National Assembly must be sought for the appointment of the service chiefs. We are in compliance with the spirit and letters of both the statute and case law.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had in the meantime urged the new service chiefs to be patriotic and dedicated in their service to the nation. At a meeting he held with the service chiefs shortly after their appointment, the president drew their attention to the fact that the country is currently in a state of emergency and as such they already have their jobs cut out for them.

A statement by Femi Adesina indicated that the new service chiefs were led to the meeting held behind closed doors at the Presidential villa by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi.

The presidential aide disclosed that at the meeting, the president while pledging his assistance in the areas of equipment and logistics, also charged the service chiefs to be concerned about the morale of their officers and men, saying they should be made to feel physically and professionally secured.

“We’re in a state of emergency. Be patriotic; serve the country well as your loyalty is to the country. There’s nothing I can tell you about the service because you are in it. I was also in it, and I will pray for you. I also assure you that whatever I can do as Commanderin- Chief will be done so that the people will appreciate your efforts.

“You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made. We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption.

None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress,” Adesina quoted the president as telling the service chiefs.

Lawyers set agenda Some senior lawyers have equally been speaking of their expectations from the new service chiefs who are now saddled with the responsibilities of arresting the growing wave of insecurity in the country. The lawyers were speaking at the weekend on the heels of President Buhari’s messages to the new service chiefs regarding what is expected of them in their new assignments.

Speaking on his expectations from the new service chiefs, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, while noting that Nigeria needed to reengineer, refurbish, rewind, reform and re-order its total security apparatus, asked the new service chiefs to bring in new ideas that would bring the nation’s security architecture in line with modern international best practices. He said: “The new service chiefs appear younger and lower in rank than their pot-bellied predecessors.

That is all we can say for now. Is this change of baton merely cosmetic? Is it new wine in old calabashes? Has anything suddenly changed in terms of new equipment, surveillance and intelligence capacity and capability? Does the hood make the monk? Can a book’s worth be known by the beauty of its cover? No. It is not yet Uhuru.

“The disbanded service chiefs had been appointed by Buhari since 2015, when he became president. Most Nigerians had been quite vehement and vociferous that Buhari should sack them. Even a very pliant Senate and House of Representatives unbelievably broke loose from their selfimposed cocoon in December 2019 and did the unthinkable.

They told Buhari point blank, to sack the service chiefs if they would not resign honourably. I thought I didn’t hear well. But that was how bad it had become. After all, from their imperial kirikiri-like fenced and wired fortress, they were not immune from Nigeria’s ricocheting security challenges. So, they were forced to speak up and they did.

“The total collapse of Nigeria’s security template has since led to about 23 of Nigeria’s 36 states establishing their local security outfits. These range from the South West’s “Amotekun” (Yoruba word for Leopard), to various armed neighbourhood security parol, teams, organisations and watches across Nigeria.

Examples: IPOB floated “Eastern Security Network” (ESN). In Kaduna State, it is called “Kaduna State Vigilante Service”, Sokoto State (“Yan Banga”); “Hisbah Corps” (Kano State); Borno Youth Volunteers (BOYES, Borno State), “Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency” (Rivers State); “Neighbourhood watch group” (Ebonyi State); “Neighbourhood Watch” (Edo State); “Green Sheriff” (Cross River State); “Taraba Marshalls” (Taraba State); “Anambra Vigilante Group of Nigeria” (AVIS, Anambra State); “Vigilante Group of Nigeria” (VGN); etc “What all this boils down to is that Nigeria needs to re-engineer, refurbish, rewind, reform and re-order her total security apparatchik.

Indeed, it needs a complete overhauling, such as to bring it in line with modern international best practices in security engagement.

“For now, I “sidon dey look” the new security chiefs. I wish them the best of luck in their herculean task of securing Nigeria”. Another silk, Dr. Biodun Layonu, asked the new service chiefs to comprehensively deal with all forms of insecurity in the country. “I have only one agenda for them.

That is to comprehensively defeat insecurity of all kinds throughout Nigeria”, Layonu said. Dr. Fassy Yusuf asked the new security chiefs to root out all forms of insecurity in the country in order to secure the lives and property of citizens.

Yusuf said: “According to Section 217 (2) of the Constitution, the following are the responsibilities of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: Defending the country from external aggression; maintaining its territorial integrity and securing its borders on land, sea or air from any violation; suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authority to restore order when called upon to do so by the president subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly; performing other functions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly and having said that, I will like to align myself with the position of the Constitution on the responsibility of the service chiefs.

“For so many years now, the Boko Haram group has taken over the North-East region of the country, especially, Borno, some parts of Yobe and Adamawa. This should not be. Our armed forces should be up to the task. The new service chiefs must ensure that they give Nigerians the opportunity to sleep with their two eyes closed.

They must ensure security of lives and property across the country. “I hope the new service chiefs will perform to the satisfaction of all Nigerians and if they fail to do so, the president should be courageous and patriotic enough to dispense with their services because nobody is indispensable.

So, history is beckoning on the new service chiefs and I hope they will outmarch the performance of their predecessors in office”.

In his own comments, Mr. Oluwole Kehinde, Editor, Nigeria Weekly Law Reports (NWLR) asked the new service chiefs to be committed to the task given to them, motivate their officers and men, and fear God and the country.

“The new service chiefs should study the areas where their predecessors failed and make improvements, or chart new directions.

They should also listen to the public on the areas they are facing security challenges, not just relying on paper works. “Above all, they should be committed to the task, motivate their officers and men, and fear God and the country. We wish them the best”, he said. Mr. Kabir Akingbolu spoke on the need for the new service chiefs to work harmoniously for effective results.

He said: “The first agenda for the new service chiefs is to ensure the safeguard of lives and property of citizens of Nigeria. They should work with serious and designed cohesion with other security agencies so as to achieve a lasting solution to the problems of insecurities in the country.

“A situation where the Air Force and the Army cannot understand each other in the scheme of things is not only ludicrous but also smack of incompetence and lack of coordination amongst the various agencies that made up the nation’s security apparatus.

“They should shun the practice of playing to the gallery or trying only to impress their appointor rather than doing the job for which they were hired. They should know that Nigerians are tired of storytelling and semantics in trying to defend the indefensibles.

We need peace, stability and safety in Nigeria”. Mr. Destiny Takon was not different. He asked the new service chiefs to act with urgency, to restore peace, hope and to save the soul of Nigeria “My agenda for the new service chiefs appointedpending approval bythe Senate, is for them to understandthat theyhave a once in a lifetimeopportunity to renderservice totheir nation.

They may owe their appointment to the president but their oath of duty is to uphold the Constitution and to ensure security of lives, limb, property and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“There is a general angst against the perceived and palpable collaboration, protection and enablement of the shameful and anachronistic activities of the Fulani herdsmen, the filtering of intelligence by saboteurs in the high command of the Nigerian army to Boko Haram insurgents and the lameness of the Nigerian army when pitched against bandits in various parts of the North especially highways across the entire nation.

“A certain Commissioner of Police posted to the East who was asked to shoot and kill unarmed IPOB members declined that wicked, illegal and unpatriotic order.

I expect no less attitude or response by the newly designated service chiefs, to certain apparent ethnic and religious think-tanks at the corridors of power in the country today, if they were faced with the same option, bearing in mind that it is illegal to obey unlawful orders.

“Life in Nigeria today has become nasty, brutish and short, mainly because known brigands are patronized on the basis of their ethnic or religious extraction, while others who pose no greater danger than their assertion of independence or control of their God endowed natural resources, are ordered to be killed from the corridors of power.

I hope to see a new narrative, where all groups or persons known to be involved in actual violence or threat to the security of lives, limbs, property and the internal security and cohesion of the country are dealt with according to the measure of threat they pose.

“The new service chiefs should therefore, consider this situation and its palpable outcomes and act with urgency, to restore peace, hope and to save the soul of Nigeria”, Takon said.

To Mr. Ige Asemudara, the new service chiefs should be wary of the huge task before them and brace up for the new challenge. He said: “The new service chiefs should know that they are wartime service chiefs and so much is expected of them. The insurgents are very resilient in their wickedness.

So, our armed forces must be ruthless in weeding them out. “It is a mature jungle already and the service chiefs must be on top of their game both in tactics, strategies and timing. They must realize that they carry the burden of a raped and bereaved nation seeking succour. “The insurgency in the north east should be routed out.

The banditry in the middle belt and the kidnappings now fledging in the south west and other parts of the country must be nipped in the bud.

Yes, the service chiefs have so much in their hands. It will require their courage, far sight and experience. In doing this, the welfare of the troops, the machinery deployed, the defence lines and the offensive launched must be topnotch.

“They must not fail. If they succeed, they will gain the confidence of Nigerians, instill fear in our enemies and earn the respect of the whole world.”

