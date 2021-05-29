Our athletes are not ready to listen to their coaches –Falilat Ogunkoya

Atlanta 1996 bronze medalist in 400m, Falilat Ogunkoya, in an exclusive interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said Blessing Okagbare could help Nigeria’s 4x400m team secure qualification for the relay as she has what it takes to run the 400m especially with a Personal Best of 53.21secs. Excerpts…

What’s so special about your event, the 400m, compared to other short distance races like 100m and 200m?

400m is a race that should be planned for from the word go, like September, October, November, December, you have to do a lot of road races for at least one month, which was what I did. I had to do high hill, you don’t wear spikes during that period, we used only canvas; a lot of good training, which would make you successful. But athletes these days are the ones telling the coaches what to do. I don’t know why 400m athletes are running away from it, imagine we are not talking about 800m, but as long as they are not ready to do the right thing, they will continue to complain. Even some of us that have what it takes to help them, they will tell us we don’t have the certificates to do that, it is not everyone with certificate that knows how to train athletes. It gives me a lot of concern when I see the way the athletes are running. But I hope that after this All Nigeria, National Trials and the African Championship, they will be able to learn from that. It is not that we are just talking, we want them to be okay, and they should listen. When we want to do something, there is need to ask people that are knowledgeable about it and not just because we want to put this person or that person there.

So how do we replace people like you especially with the performance of someone like Favour Ofili?

The truth must be said, Ofili is not running 400m but 200m which I am not happy with. When she went to the US, she went to the same conference where I was, it was a very tough conference so if you have what it takes to excel there, then you can take on the world’s best. But running 200m won’t help a quartermiler; it should be the other way round. You use your speed in 400m to get better time in 200m. Ofili is a 400m runner and seeing her running 2 0 0 m most of the times gives me concern. If she is running 50secs in 400m and now try to concentrate on 200m, I will be happy because at her age, she has a lot of years to compete. But running 52secs in 400m, I am not happy at all. For them to qualify in the relay, maybe we need to call on Okagbare to join them so as to qualify for the 4x400m. Although she doesn’t like 400m, with her 53secs in the past, she has the potential to help the other athletes. All she needs to do is to put her mind to it.

What do you think are Team Nigeria’s chances at the Olympics?

Our chances, right? After African championship, I will be able to assess the team after what they might have done in the 4x100m, 4x400m, in both men and women races. For now I cannot assess the team. Most of them are at the moment running for their schools, NCCA, and the likes, I am waiting for them to come for the National Trials here in Nigeria, I want to see what they will run especially Ofili, I am looking forward to her performance at the National Trials. When she meets the real 200m runners, they are ready to run, it’s their event compared to a quartermiler who is combining 200m. Like I said before, if she is running 50secs in 400m,I won’t complain, people winning the Olympics are running 48secs, and you are running 51secs, they will run 21secs in the 200m. I have been asking people close to her to find out why she is running away from 400m. When you go to a school in the U.S., and you let your coach understand that you are a quartermiler, the coach won’t change you to 100m, but she has seen the workout of 200m and she has decided to stick with that, that’s what has been happening now. As an athlete, it is what you want that you will tell your coach. She wants to run 200m and I am sure that’s what she told her coach and at the moment, that’s what she is doing.

How will you rate athletics in Nigeria compared to your days?

We have a lot of young athletes, we have a lot of them, but they need to be managed; if they are not managed, if they want to be dictating to their coaches, they are going to be in trouble. When I was running, I didn’t dictate to my coach, my coach will just come, I will just warm up and it will be in training that I will know my workout. I didn’t always know my work out before I went for training, I will just go and meet my coach after my warm up, then he will instruct me on what to do after which I will go home. We didn’t even talk about workout; I will ask for my performance and he will now check the last one I did, if I improved, he will let me know. However, athletes nowadays will always complain. Imagine an athlete who is given a workout asking the coach if he wants to kill him or her. If it is something you want to do for like 10 or 15 years, do what you want to do, put all your efforts and make yourself and Nigeria proud; after then you can go and do whatever you want. But when you miss it, that’s the end.

Who do you think is the heir to Falilat?

I should be talking about Praise (Idamadudu), but when I saw her time where she ran 54secs in an event, I was not happy. I know that she is in school, but we have others like her also in school, she needs to wake up. She has been in Nigeria for a very long time, she is someone I really try to monitor; she should try and train very hard. Even when she was running with ordinary leg, she ran 52secs, with hard work, training and a good coach, she will be okay. Time is going and I really want her to go to the U.S. and get the best facilities and training out there.

What about the young kid on the block, Imaobong Nse Uko?

For me she is too short for the quarter mile. She should be running 100m and not 400m, with a good work out, she will do well in 100m. You must have long legs in 400m because people that you will be competing with at the international stage all have long legs. 400m is a real woman’s race and you must have all what it takes.

But in the last two festivals, she defeated some of our best: Yinka Ajayi in Abuja and Patience Okon-George in Benin…

Patience has been running for so long, and that should not be her yardstick. She should not be happy with that result at all. If she beats Patience with 50secs, I will know that she is really running. She won in Benin with 51.7secs and then ran 52.06secs in the U.S., I have been monitoring her progress. If you look at Patience, even despite her age and years in the circuit, she is still running 52secs, I am happy with what she has done for herself and the country. You cannot take away what Patience has done for herself and the country.

As a board member of Para Athletics, what can you tell us about their activities at the moment?

They just returned from Switzerland where they won 11 gold medals, and we are working towards winning medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. I went to the federation because I know it is one federation that has been doing very well, and I hope they will continue to do very well. When you want to do something, it is little by little, and when there are eyes on you, people see that you have been doing well, you must maintain that position. We want them to continue doing well; we want them to continue winning more medals. I won’t say much, but I feel we need to go to camp very early for preparation. When the athletes are at home, we don’t know what they are doing, but when they are in camp, you will be able to monitor their progress; I can bet that they will perform very well if the government can put them in camp early for the Games.

As the chairperson of the Ogun State Athletics Association, what’s the progress you have made so far?

The major problem is that, most of our athletes already dumped the state for another, but I just really wish they could return while we keep those at home. At the last festival, we won one gold medal, one silver and one bronze. The last one in Abuja, we didn’t get anything, so it was a big progress for us. We really want all of them to return home, so we will be able to perform well.

