Sports

Our attitude, mentality poor, Arsenal goalie blasts teammates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has delivered a harsh verdict on his side’s current state, saying they are lacking in discipline, attitude and selfconfidence. The Gunners managed to draw Southampton 1-1 on Wednesday, ending a run of three straight Premier League defeats. But Arsenal still ended the match in 15th place and with just 14 points from their first 13 Premier League games this season, their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1974-75.

Discipline has been a major issue under Mikel Arteta, with Gabriel’s red card against the Saints making it seven reds for Arsenal since Arteta took charge on Boxing Day 2019, four more than any other Premier League side in that time. Leno, though, has defended Arteta, saying that he and his team-mates are to blame for the position they find themselves in currently.

“That [pressure on Arteta] is not an issue at all. The coach is least to blame for the fact that we are in this situation,” Leno told Sky Germany. “If you look at the way we were running around on the pitch at times, then the players are the only ones to blame. I have to be honest about that.

“We’re getting red cards, making mistakes, standing out of position. These are things that we have clearly addressed a thousand times. In the end, it’s a lack of focus on the part of the players. “The coach is not an issue in the dressing room, there is no criticism of him. We criticise ourselves and the players know that they are responsible. “We actually have quality, but all of a sudden there was this break. But nobody can pin it on just one person.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Minister condoles with NOC President over wife’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has expressed his condolences to the President of the Nigerian Olympics Committee, NOC, Engineer Habu Gumel over the death of his wife Hajia Ladi Habu Gumel. In a condolence message, Dare admonished the NOC boss to take heart, praying to God give the family the fortitude […]
Sports

48th memorial: Onigbinde insists ‘Thunder’ Balogun is Nigeria’s greatest footballer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two- times chief coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, has insisted that, the late Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun, remains the best footballer ever produced by Nigeria, as the Balogun family today July 30, 2020, remembers the soccer legend in his 48th year memorial, when he died in his sleep in 1972. The former FIFA […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool Frustrated By VAR As Brighton Snatch Late Equaliser

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool were frustrated by VAR as Pascal Gross’s controversial late penalty rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw for Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Diogo Jota’s second half strike after Brighton’s Neal Maupay had missed a penalty in the first half. But Liverpool were stunned in stoppage-time […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: