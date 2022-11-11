Our campaign’ll be issue-based, says Tinubu

…promises full completion, operation of Ajaokuta Steel Company

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, yesterday said his campaign would be issue-based, centred on bringing prosperity to the country. Tinubu said this during a town hall meeting with mining and agro-process ing stakeholders in Lafia, Nasarawa State. The former Lagos State governor said he would prioritise the resuscitation of the economy through the development of the solid mineral sector. He appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule for giving him the opportunity to share his vision.

Tinubu said: “We shall allow the desperate, devoidof- substance campaigns of others to engage in divisive identity politics and the promotion of untruths and ugly rumours. “We, the APC, shall continue to stand before the Nigerian people to discuss the real issues of the day and offer insight into the policy solutions we intend to deploy to solve them. In this, we remain the best and only hope for progressive good governance in Nigeria.

“Few nations are as wellendowed as Nigeria, given our industrious, energetic population and our vast inventory of land, water and natural resources. Our beloved nation has abundant, commercially viable solid mineral deposits such as coal, limestone, iron ore, bitumen, lead, zinc, gold and a variety of gemstones. “It is the obligation of government to use these gifts wisely to benefit the nation and improve the living standards of the average Nigerian.” On his plans for the sector, he promised to make the Ajaokuta Steel Company fully operational again. He also added that the sector would contribute more to the nation’s economy by building the GDP.

